Miss Universe Africa and Oceania Olivia Yacé resigns: ‘I must remain true to my values’

Ivorian beauty queen Olivia Yacé, a top-five finalist at Miss Universe 2025, has resigned from her title as Miss Universe Africa and Oceania.

She also announced she will step away from any future affiliation with the Miss Universe Committee.

“With a heart full of gratitude and profound respect, I hereby announce my resignation from the title of Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, as well as from any future affiliation with the Miss Universe Committee,” Yacé said in a statement on Tuesday.

She said she is stepping down because she wants to remain true to her personal values.

“As the representative of Côte d’Ivoire at the Miss Universe 2025 competition in Bangkok, I witnessed firsthand that I was capable of accomplishing great things despite adversity.

“But to continue on this path, I must remain true to my values: respect, dignity, excellence, and equal opportunity, the strongest pillars that guide me,” she said.

The beauty queen added that continuing in her role could compromise her ability to uphold her values fully.

“It is this commitment to being a positive influence that guides my decision today.

“Stepping away from this diminished role of Miss Universe Africa and Oceania will allow me to dedicate myself fully to defending the values I hold dear,” she said.

Well wishes for Miss Universe and Miss Jamaica

Yacé concluded her statement by offering congratulations to the new Miss Universe.

She also sent well-wishes to Miss Universe Jamaica, who is currently in hospital after a fall during the competition.

“I am deeply grateful for the support I have received and for the unforgettable experiences that have shaped me.

I will now continue my journey differently, with the same determination to uplift and inspire. Thank you to all those who have been part of this exceptional adventure. Let us continue to defend our values and strive for greatness together,” she added.

