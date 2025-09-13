Why everyday lingerie could be the secret to unstoppable confidence

What's under your clothes can impact your day. Everyday lingerie can boost your confidence, even though it is hidden from plain sight.

Underwear or lingerie is practical. It’s sometimes a visible annoyance to a fashionable ensemble, but it’s also an emotional and confidence booster, or deflator. What you wear close to your skin counts as the day’s foundation.

Karen Fitzpatrick of Style Eyes, the company that has also licensed Playtex in South Africa, said that the body’s first layer has the power to lift, literally and figuratively.

“Lingerie is no longer about stiff wires and conformity. It is about freedom, fit and feeling like yourself. We’re seeing women embrace lingerie that feels effortless yet fashionable,” she said.

“Soft fabrics, lighter construction and cleaner lines are shaping everyday ranges. At the same time, lace trims, colour pops, and sleek silhouettes remind us that practical does not need to be boring.”

Unlike decades ago when practicality and optics were the be-all, comfort has become non-negotiable today, said Fitzpatrick.

“Innovation has changed the way bras are built, and the biggest leap forward is in fabric technology and advanced construction. Wider underbands, flexible wires, stretch-moulded cups, and adaptive fabrics allow for support without the rigid feel of old-school bras. You feel supported but not restricted.”

Wireless bras are the It now

Wireless bras are fashion’s hottest ticket right now.

“Women are telling us they want ease. Bras that move with them, not against them. Structured bras still have their place, but daily life has shifted towards softer shapes that prioritise natural form and comfort. It shows us that women want to feel more like themselves, not moulded into something else.”

Movements like the momentum of ‘free the nipple’ have also played a role.

“They opened the conversation around choice. Not every woman wants or needs a bra every day, and brands have responded by offering everything from bralettes to lighter, supportive shapes. It is less about rules and more about what works for you,” she said.

Inclusivity, or for that matter, design that makes underwear more accessible, is key in today’s market.

“Extended size ranges, engineering for fuller busts and adaptive fabrics are part of every collection now. And campaigns are showcasing women of all ages, shapes and backgrounds.

“Confidence is not one-size-fits-all, but it’s a private kind of confidence that translates into how you carry yourself. Stretch fabrics, adjustable straps, and cups that adapt to movement make everyday bras resilient.

“Every day does not mean static, it means keeping up with a woman’s life through the day, month and year.”

Sustainable undies

The outcry over fast fashion, the move to slower and sustainable wear, and the collective conscience have also waded into knickers.

Sustainability is important, said Fitzpatrick.

“We are using recycled fibres, low-impact dyes and conscious packaging. Just as important is longevity. Bras that hold their shape and designs that are not throwaway trends but staples season after season.”

For summer, she said, silhouettes are light yet supportive.

“Flexi-wires, soft stretch moulded cups and seam-free shapewear are in demand, suitable for every curve. Higher-waist briefs and cheeky cuts are both rising in popularity with breathable fabrics that feel barely there in the heat.”

Colour-wise, she said, that blossom pink, grey-cream and, Irish green, along with combos like blossom pink and pewter, shell pink and ash rose are added to the classics of beige, mocha, black and white.

