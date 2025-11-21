Fashion alert! Tshepo Jeans and Maphorisa ignite the streets with new fashion collabo

South African fashion takes a powerful leap as Tshepo Jeans and DJ Maphorisa join forces for OVI, a bold, culture-rich new collection.

South African denim powerhouse Tshepo Jeans has once again placed local creativity at the centre of global fashion conversations.

Founded by celebrated designer Tshepo Mohlala, the brand has long championed South African identity through its sharp denim tailoring and signature storytelling.

From dark-wash denim to crisp T-shirts and accessories, Tshepo has built a label rooted in meaning, pride, and cultural symbolism.

Now, the designer has embarked on one of his most exciting collaborations yet. Tshepo Jeans has teamed up with Amapiano architect and producer extraordinaire DJ Maphorisa, also known as Madumane, to introduce a fresh new line called OVI. And according to Tshepo, the name itself is a story.

Speaking to The Citizen, he explains, “OVI is Pretoria slang which describes anything that’s hot. It’s used a lot when something is going to be a hit.”

He adds that the collaboration has been five years in the making. “Phori and I have been chatting for about five years, wanting to do something, but I wasn’t ready. This time around I had a bigger team, and I said, ‘Let’s co-create something together.’”

A fusion of fashion and sound

What makes OVI even more special is that Maphorisa has always dreamed of entering the fashion space.

The idea began taking shape last year during the shoot for his music video Biri Marung. Maphorisa reached out to Tshepo to alter a two-piece Louis Vuitton set.

The Tshepo Jeans team transformed it into shorts and a cropped jacket, sparking what would become a powerful creative partnership.

That early experiment laid the foundation for OVI’s fearless aesthetic and elevated street feel.

A logo with layered meaning

Currently available for online pre-order and hitting stores next week, the OVI collection features a striking logo anchored by a bold star. Tshepo explains that the star holds two meanings:

1. A nod to the iconic phrase “Madumane ke star” (Maphorisa is a star), a chant fans shout at Maphorisa’s shows.

2. A tribute to the three-prong Tshepo Jeans logo symbolising the important women in Tshepo’s life.

This star motif appears across denim shorts, waistcoats, and T-shirts, giving the collection a strong visual identity.

ALSO READ: What to wear on rainy summer days: Fashion tips for wet South African days

A storytelling collection rooted in heritage

As with all his pieces, the collection carries meaningful narratives. One of the standout designs pays homage to Maphorisa’s father, who once owned a tavern.

The T-shirt features a tavern-style graphic, complete with billboards of local legends Brenda Fassie and Chicco Twala, and the words “Weekend Special“.

Other items draw inspiration from Fela Kuti, celebrating the African rhythms and movements that influence Maphorisa’s music. Tshepo says they revisited old designs and looked at artists Maphorisa has collaborated with, tapping into that energy to shape the OVI aesthetic.

More than merch: A cultural movement

For Tshepo, this project was a natural evolution. He views Maphorisa as one of the biggest creators in Africa, and the OVI line as an extension of his artistic reach.

“We aim to do more artist merch through OVI. We have the retail space, and we know artists are always looking for good-quality merch. We are open to co-creating with local talent, giving back through fashion, and adding an artistic flair to collaborations,” he says.

Pre-orders are selling out within minutes

The response to the online launch has exceeded expectations. “We sold within five minutes of launching online,” Tshepo shares. “To be honest, I would have been happy even if we sold one item, because that’s how business works, but that also tells me people will buy.”

He acknowledges that the South African market often approaches online shopping with caution, so watching orders flow in will be a significant milestone ahead of the official store launch next week.

Despite customers not having yet touched the garments, they trust the brand’s consistency and commitment to quality.

One design even features the iconic BMW ‘gusheshe’, which is expected to become a favourite among loyal fans.

The beginning of something long-lasting

Tshepo says the OVI collection will go on “until, until”, and as South Africans know, that means the journey is only getting started.

The full range officially launches next week, on Thursday, marking a new chapter for local fashion, music, culture, and creative collaboration.