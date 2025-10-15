‘Gusheshe’ reborn as BMW 325iS Homage goes under hammer

Only 33 models of icon's modern interpretation will be sold exclusively through online auction.

The BMW 325iS, affectionately known as “Gusheshe”, is not only iconic in the car world, but also in popular South African culture.

Specifically built to meet the racing regulations of Group N, the BMW 325iS was produced alongside the standard E30 3 Series in the German carmaker’s Rosslyn plant in 1990 and 1991.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the 3 Series, BMW is rolling out a limited-run 325iS Homage edition alongside a 333i Homage edition. Only 33 of each will be made and auctioned exclusively online from 21 October.

ALSO READ: BMW celebrates SA heritage with 325iS and 333i Homage editions

‘Part of South Africa’

“The BMW 325iS and 333i are more than cars – they are part of South Africa’s story,” says Rob Gearing, general manager of customer support at BMW Group South Africa.

“The Homage editions bring that history into the present. It celebrates our connection to these icons while creating a positive impact through charitable giving. It is heritage with purpose.”

The BMW 325iS Homage is based on the M240i xDrive. The BMW 2 Series Coupe is seen as a spiritual successor to the E30 because of its three-box proportions and compact dimensions.

The original BMW 325iS in E30 guise. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Straight-six power

The 3.0-litre straight-six turbo petrol engine is carried over from the M240i. It produces 285kW of power and 500Nm of torque sent to all four wheels via eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission.

The manufacturers claims that it will sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 4.3 seconds. The M240i ran a 0 to 100km/h sprint time of 4.39 seconds during The Citizen Motoring’s test in 2022.

In comparison, the E30 BMW 325iS was powered by a 2.7-litre straight-six engine that made 155kW/265Nm.

ALSO READ: South Africa’s own: Story behind the BMW 333i and 325iS

BMW 325iS Homage looks the part

In addition to its donor model’s features, the modern interpretation of the “Gusheshe” gets double rear spoiler, heritage-style wheels, M Sport Pro package, M Sport seats, front splitter, armrest covered in Germany-sourced original second-generation Überkaro tartan upholstery, black door handles and commemorative plaque.

It’s reserve price of R1 435 000 is R219 889 more than the M240i’s sticker. It will be offered in Mineral White, Sapphire Black, Skyscraper Grey and Fire Red paintwork.