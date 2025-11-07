Young artists reflect on Brenda Fassie’s legacy on what would have been her 61st birthday

“I see a lot of what she did then that’s become sort of like the fabric of who we are now," said singer Muneyi reflecting on Brenda.

Young South African artists have reflected on Brenda Fassie’s life on what would have been her 61st birthday earlier this week.

“We’ve heard it all before ‘believe in yourself’ but hers was like the first option is to believe in myself,” said singer-songwriter Zoë Modiga in a conversation with fellow singers Langa Mavuso, Nanette and Munyei.

The four singers discussed Brenda’s influence in the mini-documentary, powered by Spotify, released on YouTube three days after her birthday.

Affectionately known as ‘Ma Brrr’, the entertainer died in May 2004 after a lengthy hospital stay that was triggered by her collapse at her home in Buccleuch, Johannesburg, on 26 April.

‘She owned it’

Speaking about Brenda’s infectious energy, Modiga said Brenda owned it.

“She owned it entirely. And I think it was actually at a time where as a people, we really needed an image and symbol of that because we had experienced so much systematically that was quite the opposite. So we needed a figure that would represent what that is. She was so one with us, she didn’t elevate herself,” said Modiga.

Mavuso said it was clear to see that the community was influential in Brenda’s work.

“In the hits and even in the songs that are just expressions of lived experiences that she’s had,” said Mavuso.

Nanette said she saw a reflection of herself in Brenda.

“There was a time when I was watching all the Brenda documentaries. There was one scene where she was speaking about her marriage and everything and then I think the interviewer asked her about something about like ‘how did you feel about that’, and she just looks down, and she’s like…[shrugging shoulders]…” shared Nanette.

“..but there’s something I saw in her eyes. Like I saw the same fear and uncertainty that I see in myself.”

Muneyi said today’s society might not fully grasp the amount of bravery Brenda exuded because of the freedom available to them.

“Singing about what she was singing about, at the time she was and still is present,” Muneyi shared.

“I see a lot of what she did then that’s become sort of like the fabric of who we are now. I wonder what her looking at us or looking at, you know, the youth, would have been like, especially the queer community.”

Brenda the rock star

Spotify, through its global LGBTQIA+ initiative, GLOW, celebrates the indomitable spirit of the legendary Brenda.

Known for her bold artistry, fearless individuality and cultural influence, she remains one of Africa’s most revered music icons.

Brenda’s passing came after two weeks of national prayers and high-profile hospital visitations from former statesmen Mandela and Mbeki, amongst others.

A judicial inquiry into Fassie’s death was launched, and the post-mortem revealed that her cause of death was cocaine she had used that morning. This was revealed seven months later at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

The circumstances of her death give a glimpse into the kind of life Brenda lived.

A book by former journalist Bongani Madondo titled I’m Not Your Weekend Special released in 2014, gives a clear picture of whom the rambunctious superstar was.

Hugh Masekela wrote the foreword, and the book contains contributions from people who knew Brenda in both her professional and personal capacities.

The collection includes reminiscences, criticism, elegies, essays, and appreciations by friends, ex-lovers, critics, poets, academics, and musicians, reflecting the endless and boundary-crossing legacy of Fassie.

Funny, crazy, poignant, insightful and tragic, I’m Not Your Weekend Special traces the highs and lows of Brenda’s life, celebrating the significance of this South African icon.

Brenda’s music only became available on streaming platforms in 2022.

Some of the albums that you can stream include No! No! Senore, from her Brenda and the Big Dudes era, Nomakanjani (1999), Ag Shame Lovey (1987), and Memeza, her 1998 pop album that included the classic Vuli Ndlela.

Brenda and the Big Dudes were together until 1987, when she broke away to pursue a solo career.

