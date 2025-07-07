Trend alert: Prada, Gucci, Dolce — Why Mzansi’s Gen Zs prefer preloved fashion

From vintage Louis Vuitton bags to timeless Cartier pieces, Gen Z consumers are embracing second-hand with enthusiasm, not as a fallback, but as the main character choice.

Gen Z isn’t just changing fashion; they’re redefining what luxury means. In a world where designer price tags keep soaring, a new generation of South African shoppers is making pre-owned fashion the ultimate status symbol.

For them, it’s not about compromise, it’s about control, consciousness, and curation.

“Luxury is still in demand, but today’s shopper is in control,” says Michael Zahariev, co-founder of Luxity, South Africa’s leading reseller of authenticated pre-owned luxury goods.

“They want meaningful purchases, things that reflect their values as much as their style.”

Owning the narrative

It’s all about personal curation over conformity. “There’s a thrill in finding something iconic that doesn’t scream, ‘I just walked out of the store,’” says Zahariev.

Whether in Durban, Pretoria, or Polokwane, young consumers are proudly wearing pieces with history, creating their luxury timeline, one unique purchase at a time.

Sustainability is the new status

For Gen Z, environmental impact matters. Fast fashion’s ugly footprint has made resale more than a trend; it’s a movement.

“Luxury is about endurance, not excess,” explains Zahariev. “Our clients know that when you buy pre-owned, you’re investing in quality that lasts, and making a statement against waste.”

With fashion accounting for nearly 10% of global carbon emissions, South Africa’s young luxury lovers are increasingly leaning toward circular fashion.

Over 50% of clients resell their items later, proving that stylish sustainability is here to stay.

Counterfeit culture and the authentication game

But with demand comes danger. “Superfakes” are flooding the market, mimicking high-end items with unnerving precision. Zahariev warns, “These fakes are designed to sit in the sweet spot, believable enough to feel like a steal, but just cheap enough to raise questions.”

That’s why Gen Z is turning to verified resellers. Authentication isn’t just added value; it’s essential. “Our clients pay for certainty,” says Zahariev. “They want luxury they can trust.”

A new era of fashion

With resellers leading the charge and Gen Z driving the shift, pre-owned luxury isn’t just a smart choice, it’s a powerful one. Fashion is no longer about the newest drop; it’s about making every piece tell a story.

And right now? Gen Z is writing the most stylish one yet.