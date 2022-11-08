‘Trashy when poor, classy when rich’: Balenciaga’s R31K potato chip bag stuns social media

Lethabo Malatsi

This year’s fashion week saw some outrageous designs by major fashion houses such as Balenciaga, to name a few and netizens went into a frenzy at the costs of the products.

The Balenciaga fashion house has been thinking outside the box from their hole-riddled sneakers, the trash bag inspired bag, to their new leather pack of chips accessories.

According to ETX Daily Up, the brands speaker bag and its trash bag with adjustable tie handles were both sold at exorbitant prices, and more recently a huge bag with an attached sleeve for the wearer’s arm.

Balenciaga selling LEATHER LAYS potato chip branded bags for $1800 USD has convinced me that they are ABSOLUTELY a social experiment at this point. pic.twitter.com/b67LFCuSVO — nathan (@868nathan) October 12, 2022

Balenciaga showcased their new potato chip bag designed by Demna Gvasalia after collaboration with the brand Lay’s. The potato chip handbag is set to sell for $1 800 (R32 109).

Netizens ridicule potato handbag cost

Netizens were left stunned at the cost of the latest Balenciaga handbag, with some perplexed by the latest designs of the fashion house.

“This designer nonsense really needs to stop though. They don’t look wearable anymore. NONE,” one Twitter user said.

“In a way, I’m glad I can’t afford all these branded bags. I’m happy with a bag that has a picture of a cat on it,” another said.

“Imagine throwing this away and forgetting it’s your actual $1 800 bag,” wrote Kelliesdaughter.

Netizen’s reaction

Picture: Instagram

Picture: Instagram

“At this point fashion houses are all trolling consumers. A trash bag, a bag of chips [and] a paper clip,” one Instagram user said.

“What’s considered trashy when you’re poor but classy if you’re rich,” another wrote.

People cited that the last time true fashion ever existed was a decade ago, and how quickly fashion is moving away from its true form.

“Fashion truly did end in 2011,” one dismayed netizen commented.

“The social experience has these limits. So awful!! Give us back the real Balenciaga,” another wrote.

