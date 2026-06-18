Father’s Day Gift guide 2026: From budget-friendly finds to luxury splurges for your dad

Whether your dad is into style, comfort, gadgets, grooming or simply enjoys the finer things in life, this Father's Day gift guide has something for everyone.

Choosing the right Father’s Day gift isn’t always easy.

Some dads say they don’t need anything, while others buy what they want before you get the chance.

Fortunately, this year’s gift collection offers plenty of ideas, whether you’re on a budget or want to spoil your dad.

From luxury watches and designer fragrances to cosy winter essentials and sweet treats, here are some standout gift ideas for every type of dad.

For the watch collector

For dads who appreciate craftsmanship and timeless style, a luxury timepiece remains one of the ultimate gifts.

The TAG Heuer Carrera Day Date from Luxity is a sophisticated choice that combines heritage watchmaking with contemporary design.

Elegant enough for formal occasions yet versatile enough for everyday wear, it is a statement piece without being flashy.

Priced at R55 000, it is certainly a splurge, but one that could become a treasured family heirloom for years to come.

For the dad who never leaves home without sunglasses

A stylish pair of sunglasses is both practical and fashionable, making it a gift many fathers will use daily.

Sunglass Hut’s Father’s Day collection offers options for every personality.

Sporty dads can opt for performance-inspired frames such as the Ferrari Black Grey Polarized sunglasses or Oakley’s polarized designs built for active lifestyles.

For fathers who prefer timeless classics, Ray-Ban’s iconic styles continue to be a reliable choice. Meanwhile, luxury lovers may appreciate premium frames from Burberry, Persol or Diesel that add a sophisticated finishing touch to any outfit.

The best part is that there are options at various price points, making sunglasses an easy save-or-splurge category.

For the dad who enjoys a signature scent

A great fragrance is often one of the most personal gifts you can give.

This Father’s Day, Chanel is celebrating fathers with its iconic BLEU DE CHANEL collection. Available in Eau de Toilette, Eau de Parfum, Parfum and the new 160ml BLEU DE CHANEL L’EXCLUSIF format, the range caters to different personalities and preferences.

The fresh and energetic Eau de Toilette suits dads who are constantly on the move, while the richer Eau de Parfum and Parfum options are ideal for those who favour sophisticated, long-lasting scents.

For fathers who appreciate exclusivity, L’EXCLUSIF offers an elevated fragrance experience with deeper notes of wood and amber.

It is the kind of gift that feels luxurious every time it is worn.

For the dad who loves a good drink

If your father enjoys relaxing with a quality beverage, there are plenty of premium options to choose from.

WCellar’s Father’s Day selection includes wines, whiskies, and craft spirits to suit every taste.

The Signature Cabernet Sauvignon is an affordable option for casual enjoyment, while the Vriesenhof Kallista makes an excellent companion for a Father’s Day braai.

Those looking to truly spoil Dad can explore the renowned Macallan whisky range, a favourite among whisky enthusiasts worldwide.

For the sweet tooth

Chocolate chip cookies on a linen napkin on a wooden table. Stacked chocolate chip cookies close up.

Not every dad wants another tie or gadget. Some simply want dessert. Woolworths has created a range of Father’s Day treats sure to satisfy any sweet tooth.

From classic Gingerbread Men and Giant Pretzel Cookies to limited-edition Dad Brownies and a Chocolate Cigar Box, these indulgent gifts add a playful touch to the celebration.

They are also ideal last-minute purchases that still feel thoughtful and personal.

For the comfort king

Winter Father’s Day celebrations make comfort-focused gifts particularly appealing.

Woolworths’ seasonal collection includes cosy essentials designed to keep Dad warm during the colder months.

The Argyle Crew Neck pullover combines practicality with classic style, making it suitable for both workdays and weekend outings.

Pair it with fur-trimmed suede slippers and a Father’s Day-themed pyjama set for the ultimate comfort package. These are the kinds of gifts that become everyday favourites long after Father’s Day has passed.

For the practical dad

Some fathers appreciate gifts they can use every day.

A Best Dad Ever mug offers a simple but meaningful reminder of how much he is appreciated.

The Hero Stainless Steel Tumbler is perfect for keeping drinks at the right temperature during long commutes, while plush cotton towels add a touch of luxury to everyday routines.

Practical gifts may not always seem exciting, but they often become the most frequently used.

For the grooming enthusiast

Modern fathers are paying more attention to self-care and grooming than ever before.

Woolworths’ WBeauty range includes locally produced, vegan and cruelty-free grooming products designed for daily use.

The BLEU and ULTRA Eau de Toilette Gift Set offers versatile fragrance options, while the WBeauty For Him Eau de Parfum Gift Set introduces a selection of sophisticated scents inspired by nature.

Complete the package with a sleek men’s toiletry bag, and you have a gift that combines style, functionality and self-care.

When in doubt

Picture: iStock

If your father is notoriously difficult to shop for, there is one option that rarely disappoints.

A Woolworths gift card allows him to choose exactly what he wants, whether that is clothing, food, homeware or grooming products.

After all, Father’s Day is less about the size of the gift and more about showing appreciation. Whether you spend R100 or R55 000, the most memorable presents are the ones that reflect who Dad is and what he loves.