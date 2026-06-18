Porsche Taycan upgraded with new ‘manually shifting’ gearbox

The so-called E-Shift simulates eight ratios, but has no bearing on the actual two-speed transmission provided by the electric powertrain.

Having received its first major lifecycle update two years ago, Porsche has further revisions the Taycan with a new transmission offering eight virtual gears.

New tech, same exterior

Stylistically unchanged from the aesthetic additions applied in 2024, the Taycan’s main technology revisions comprise new software for the Porsche Communication Management system, which is said to be five times more responsive than before.

Biggest change to the interior is the blue E-Shift button on the steering wheel. Picture: Porsche

Also new are the graphics for the infotainment system and the instrument cluster, the charging speed for the wireless smartphone charging pad and the AI-controlled voice recognition system.

With the new software comes faster implementation of over-the-air updates, plus new customisable as well as improved widgets on the infotainment display itself.

E-Shift

The biggest addition, though, is the new E-Shift system that simulates an eight-speed transmission.

While the Taycan feature a two-speed setup as standard, the E-Shift uses electronics and isn’t therefore connected to the actual transmission.

Activated by new button on the GT steering wheel, the E-Shift allows for “manual” changes using the paddle shifters as an alternative to leaving shifting duties to the real ‘box.

Flicking the paddles shifts through eight virtual ratios. Picture: Porsche

Simulated to be as realistic as possible, according to Porsche, the E-Shift is, however, optional on all variants bar the Turbo GT where it is a standard fixture.

In addition to the paddle shifters, turning the E-Shift dial also sees a virtual rev counter turning up on the instrument cluster, as well as a shift indicator.

Finally, a simulated engine soundtrack is pumped into the cabin using the audio system’s speakers complete with the characteristics of manual transmission shifting.

Larger battery

Completing the changes is a new 105-kWh battery pack on the base Taycan, Taycan 4 and Taycan 4S variants, which now supports DC charging up to 320 kW.

However, and despite allowing for a range of up to 700 km, no power or torque changes have taken place.

Approval awaited

For the moment, Porsche South Africa is yet to confirm the various changes, including the E-Shift, for the local market.