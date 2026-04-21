Former Miss South Africa finalist Ronette Marx is keeping Joburger’s skin young with her aesthetic clinic Age Zero

Luxury skin redefined inside Bryanston's most talked about high-tech aesthetics clinic right now.

Johannesburg’s beauty insiders are turning to bespoke laser treatments that promise real, lasting skin transformation.

In the heart of Bryanston, a new era of skincare is unfolding. It is led by visionary laser therapist, former Miss South Africa finalist Ronette Marx.

Her clinic, Age Zero Aesthetics, has quickly become one of Sandton’s most sought-after destinations. It is a top choice for those serious about results-driven beauty with a touch of luxury.

Founded on the belief that no two skins are alike, Marx has built Age Zero Aesthetics around a deeply personalised philosophy.

It is not about chasing trends or offering one-size-fits-all treatments. Instead, it is about curating individual skin journeys that evolve with each client.

This bespoke approach is what sets the clinic apart in an increasingly saturated aesthetics market.

At the core of the clinic’s offering is cutting-edge laser technology, including the globally acclaimed Deka Tetra CO2 laser.

Using some of the most cutting-edge lasers in the world, some of which are only available at the clinic.

Known for its transformative capabilities, the device is used for fractional CO₂ skin resurfacing. It targets everything from acne scarring to sun damage and skin laxity.

Alongside it, advanced platforms like RedTouch Pro stimulate collagen production and refine pigmentation. Consequently, they deliver visible results with minimal downtime, a major drawcard for busy, image-conscious clients.

But Age Zero is more than just high-tech treatments.

More than treatments

The clinic offers a full spectrum of aesthetic services, from permanent makeup for brows, lips, and eyeliner. It also provides professional makeup artistry and complete aesthetic makeovers.

Each service is designed to enhance rather than alter, aligning with Marx’s ethos of refined, natural-looking beauty.

Step inside the Bryanston Ridge Office Park location, and the experience feels intentionally curated.

The space reflects a premium yet inclusive atmosphere, where clinical precision meets calming luxury. It is this balance that keeps clients returning. They come not just for the treatments, but for the sense of trust and care that underpins every interaction.

Marx’s growing influence has also extended beyond the treatment room.

Her work and the clinic’s success have been spotlighted on her reality show Volspoed. This show gives audiences a glimpse into the world of high-end aesthetics and the meticulous work behind each transformation.

The visibility has only amplified interest in the clinic, positioning it as both a beauty destination and a cultural talking point.

What ultimately defines Age Zero Aesthetics is its commitment to innovation without losing sight of individuality.

In an industry often driven by quick fixes, Marx is focused on longevity, skin health, and confidence that comes from within.

The results speak for themselves: smoother textures, firmer skin, and a renewed sense of self-assurance.

As Johannesburg’s beautiful landscape continues to evolve, the aesthetics clinic stands as a clear indicator of where the future is heading. It shows the path: personalised, technology-driven, and unapologetically luxurious.