Hein Kaiser
Journalist
4 minute read
10 Oct 2022
5:03 am
Fashion And Beauty

Fuata Moyo: This is art you can wear

It’s not about bright lights and fast fashion for Kabambi Mbiola.

Photo: Supplied and Hein Kaiser
For Kabambi Mbiola, fashion is all about a feeling, about a moment of expression and capturing it on his media of choice. It extends beyond fashion, he said. A dream come true Mbiola’s dream is to create a showroom apartment kitted out with original designs across every aspect of its interior. From the wardrobe to the kitchen through to the couches in the lounge. After all, his brand, Fuata Moyo, is a Swahili phrase that means “follow the heart”. He did just that. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Follow The heART (@fuata_moyo) Fuata Moyo beginnings After...

