Sithelo Shozi turns heads in R180k outfit next to R1.3m car

Influencer Sithelo Shozi has left social media users’ jaws on the floor after posing in an outfit that cost over R180 000 next to her brand-new Land Rover Defender.

The estimate has fans and detractors wondering just how she manages to afford such luxuries with her chosen career.

Instagram account Celebs Closet Page broke down the Louis Vuitton outfit which consisted of:

A padded monogram jacket – R78 000

Leggings with a monogram waist belt and zip accent – R22 800

The Patti wedge half boot – R37 500

A monogram leather vanity with lock detail – R49 S000

Gossip blog The Popcorn Room and its followers tried to insinuate that the items were fake and this prompted Sithelo to share the actual receipts documenting her purchase history.

“We owe Sithelo an apology y’all. All her drip from LV that she wore recently is authentic,” wrote The Popcorn Room.

“Wow! That is a lot of drip,” commented Shashi Naidoo.

“Yes, y’all do bathong. Poor girl, [people] on blog comments are so hurt… therefore, ready to hurt others! Urgh!” wrote Babalwa Mneno.

I can feel the pressure Sithelo is applying— Vutomi Mathebula (@YEYKHALANGA) October 9, 2022

While many were focused on the outfit, others were fawning over the car which Sithelo posted on her stories with the caption “I can’t believe she is all mine.”

The vehicle is a matte black Land Rover Defender and is part of a range of cars that begins at a price tag of R1.3 million.

Sithelo is ticking off her list body and car. I wonders what’s next ????— Laura (@LawryKamzila) October 9, 2022

The post comes just months after Sithelo revealed that she had travelled abroad to get cosmetic surgery so that she could have her dream body.

Sithelo Shozi is a South African DJ and beauty and fashion Influencer most popularly known for her social media presence.



She is a mom of three children, the first being a son named Makhosini Nhlelozikathixo Maseko whom she conceived during a relationship with businessman Makhosini Maseko (aka Lord Phil).

She later dated Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane and had two children with him, children known only as Flo and Coco.

She has been highly criticised for both her relationships as Makhosini was married while they were together and Andile was in his late teens (and she was in her twenties) when they began dating.

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho