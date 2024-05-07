WATCH: The best and worst-dressed celebrities at the 2024 Met Gala

It’s that time of the year , where we get to watch the different from this year’s Met Gala. Who got it wrong and who got it right?

Zendaya arrives on the red carpet for the 2024 Met Gala, the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, in New York, New York, USA, 06 May 2024. The event coincides with the Met Costume Institute’s spring 2024 exhibition, ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,’ which will take place from 10 May to 02 September 2024. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

In the ethereal glow of the evening, the 2024 Met Gala unfolded with an enchanting theme: The Garden of Time.

Celebrities and luminaries worldwide descended upon the event, adorned in creations that bridged the past, present, and future.

As guests arrived, they were greeted by a breathtaking display of floral arrangements and intricate timepieces, each one a testament to the theme’s fusion of nature and chronology.

ALSO READ :WATCH: Tyla’s sand sculpture dress takes Met Gala 2024 by storm

The red carpet became a runway of dreams, where designers showcased their interpretations of the Garden of Time.

Among the standout looks was a gown adorned with delicate petals and shimmering crystals, reminiscent of a blooming flower frozen in time worn by, Zendaya who served us with two different looks both hitting the nail on the head in the fashion alley.

ALSO READ:PICS: What the stars wore to the Met Gala, including Trevor Noah and Rihanna

The Best

Additionally, Demi Moore’s gown was the ultimate fashion serve, the celebrated actress, exuded an aura of timeless elegance as she gracefully glided down the carpet in a Harris Reed gown made of wallpaper.

Stunning execution!

Actress Madelyn Cline kept to the theme and added a demure touch of class in a cream-shade Tommy Hilfiger gown with flower appliques.

Butterfly

Mona Patel, who is a fashion entrepreneur from India has the red carpet and social media a gasp in a breathtaking Law Roach design.

Dapper dude

Singer Bad Bunny caught the eye in a suit inspired by the celestial heavens, adorned with intricate stitching and clean detailing his ensemble seemed to whisper secrets of the garden, as if he held the key to unlocking the mysteries of storytelling with a touch of matador in the shoes and pants.

All we can say is DAPPER!

Top nods

Standouts featured Gigi Hadid, Demi Moore, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Nicki Minaj.

Throughout the evening, guests mingled beneath the canopy of twinkling lights, sipping champagne and admiring each other’s sartorial masterpieces.

From avant-garde interpretations of classic nods to bygone eras, the fashion at the 2024 Gala was a dazzling tapestry of creativity and imagination.

As the night drew to a close, the Garden of Time remained etched in the memories of all who attended, a timeless testament to the beauty of fashion and the boundless depths of human creativity.

Worst worn

Disappointments included the likes of Jennifer Lopez, who seems to keep wearing the same dress repeatedly, Cardi B who said she was a black Rose, Kim Kardashian, who said her dress with a woolen sweater represented a woman who fell asleep in a garden wearing her boyfriend’s sweater.

Rosalia who was off theme, Lizzo in a bizarre get-up, and everybody’s favourite American/South African daughter Zandile Dlamini – Doja Cat who had shimmery tears on her face and a ‘wet’ look dress, that cannot be referred to as a gown.

With more than enough time and designers available to prepare for the event one, wonders how celebrities, with glamour teams, still get it wrong.

Where

Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art City in New York, United States of America, some of the past pieces worn by celebrities like Rihanna are on display inside the museum.

Why

The Purpose of the Met Gala is charity, a private dinner event that’s said to raise millions for charitable causes.

When

Since fashion Doyin Anna Wintour took over the Met in 1995, it has been held on the first Monday of May annually.

How

Invites come from the Costume Institute’s curator in consultation along with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

It’s a selected list of the who’s who and trending people of that year.

Wintour is the overall decider of the guest list, it’s been said that her staff at Vogue assists with this.

Rules

Although the event has a huge red-carpet presence there are some serious rules for guests :

Guests may not post on social media once inside the venue.