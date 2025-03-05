Wear it like your mama! Beyoncé brings 70s bootleg leg jeans back into fashion

Grammy-winning singer and business mogul Beyoncé is bringing back a fashion trend your mother used to wear.

If you’ve been wondering what the latest trend is, it is a good pair of flared denims, circa 1970 plus, also known as bootleg or bell bottoms.

Yes! They are back for men and women in Mzansi.

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter creatively directs fashion trends and the world follows.

Beyoncé brings denim back in style

Grammy award-winning singer Beyoncé is making waves in fashion once again, and this time, she’s putting denim back in the spotlight. Fresh off her successful Ivy Park collections, the global superstar has teamed up with Levi’s for the second chapter of the REIMAGINE campaign, blending nostalgia with modern style.

This collaboration is more than just a fashion moment, it’s a movement according to her fans.

Beyoncé’s ability to set trends is legendary, and as she steps into her Cowboy Carter era, her wardrobe reflects those country and western influences.

The country album earned her Grammy awards last month.

Denim, a timeless staple, fits right into this aesthetic, proving once again that what Queen Bey wears, the world follows.

Rise of Americana chic

The return of classic denim is no accident.

The Americana trend has been creeping back into mainstream fashion, with artists like Kendrick Lamar donning flared jeans on major stages like the Super Bowl.

The demand for looser, well-fitted denim has been rising, making way for a 70s-inspired comeback.

Her new denim-heavy campaign taps into this revival.

With her signature effortless style, she rocks a head-to-toe denim ensemble, featuring everything from bootcut jeans to oversized denim coats, a perfect nod to both Western wear and urban cool.

Denim: Global fashion equaliser

Denim is one of the most versatile fabrics in the world. From Hollywood red carpets to Johannesburg’s bustling streets.

For fashion lovers in Cape Town, denim is a universal wardrobe staple.

This collection isn’t just about American fashion; it has global appeal. South African street style has long embraced bootleg and flared jeans, and Beyoncé’s influence could push these looks further into the mainstream.

The beauty of denim lies in its ability to blend comfort, durability and effortless style, making it a favourite across generations.

Perfect fit for Queen Bey

For years, the singer’s collections have flown off shelves, and now, with this new denim chapter, she’s reaching an even wider audience.

Whether you prefer vintage-inspired cuts, modern tailoring, or oversized denim pieces, there’s something in this campaign for everyone.

“There isn’t another wardrobe piece that evokes comfort, modern elegance, classic Americana attire, and nostalgia the way denim does,” Beyoncé stated in the campaign. “And when I think of all those things, I think of Levi’s.”

With that statement, she cements what fashion lovers already know, denim is here to stay.

Whether you’re rocking an all-denim look like Queen Bey or just layering with a classic jean jacket, one thing is clear: denim is the moment.

And when Beyoncé speaks, the fashion world listens.