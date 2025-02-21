Fashion And Beauty

PICS: MaKhumalo’s stunning fashion moments on ‘Uthando Nes’thembu’

By Lineo Lesemane

21 Feb 2025

From elegant gowns to chic traditional attires, MaKhumalo's effortlessly curated looks are often complemented by her flawless make-up.

Businesswoman and radio personality. Thobile Khumalo. Picture: Instagram/@thobilek

Thobile “MaKhumalo” Mseleku, the third wife of businessman and polygamist Musa Mseleku, has been serving elegant and bold fashion looks on Uthando Nes’thembu.

As one of the stars of the popular reality series showcasing the Mseleku family’s polygamous lifestyle, MaKhumalo has consistently impressed viewers with her impeccable sense of style.

From elegant gowns to chic traditional attires, MaKhumalo’s effortlessly curated looks are often complemented by her flawless make-up.

Beyond her role as Musa’s wife, MaKhumalo has also built a strong personal brand as a businesswoman and radio personality.

Here are some of MaKhumalo’s top fashion moments from ‘Uthando Nes’thembu’:

Pretty blush pink

One of her standout looks is a beautiful light pink off-the-shoulder gown with a ruffled skirt. The soft fabric hugs her body perfectly, with the blush pink shade complementing her skin tone.

Elegant traditional

For the Uthando Nes’thembu Season 8 promo shoot, MaKhumalo looked stunning in a colourful gown that blended traditional and modern styles, paired with a black ischolo – a traditional Zulu hat.

Reunion glam

An exquisite creation that she wore to the reunion of Uthando Nes’thembu‘s previous season. This light brown and yellow, flowing gown with a ruffled bottom gives a stunning and elegant appearance worthy of a red carpet moment.

Classic black

Not forgetting the sophisticated black sequin dress paired with a chic black top. The form-fitting design highlighted her curves, while the sequins added a touch of glamour.

