Local is Lekker! Anlia Etzebeth stuns at the Hollywood Bets Durban July launch

Anlia Etzebeth shines at the launch of the Hollywood Bets Durban July and shares her top fashion and beauty tips.

The countdown to South Africa’s most anticipated fashion and horse racing spectacle has officially begun! The Hollywoodbets Durban July, set for 5 July 2024, is set to be an explosion of sport, style, and culture.

This year’s theme “Marvels of Mzansi” celebrates the country’s rich heritage, stunning landscapes, and remarkable achievements.

The grand theme reveal took place at Greyville Racecourse Durban, bringing together a star-studded lineup of media, fashion schools, racing enthusiasts, and celebrities, all eager to embrace the creative potential of this uniquely South African celebration.

Hollywood Bets Duban July Theme launch. Picture: Supplied

Among the big names at the event were actress and singer Anlia Van Rensburg (Etzebeth), television presenter Carol Tshabalala, and Springbok rugby star Makazole Mapimpi, all serving as Hollywoodbets ambassadors.

Fashion That Speaks South Africa

The Durban July is more than just horse racing, it’s the ultimate platform to showcase Proudly South African fashion.

Every year, attendees step out in breathtaking ensembles that reflect the theme, and 2024 will be no different.

This year, the focus is on bold, statement-making fashion inspired by Mzansi’s diverse beauty.

Actress, singer, and presenter Anlia Etzebeth, wife to Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth, shared her excitement about the theme, emphasising the essence of South African culture and landscape in fashion.

“I think just about things that make SA special, even the landscapes and sunsets of Africa.

“Our food, our music. As an Afrikaans girl, I won’t be turning up in khaki shorts! It’s a good time to have fun with it. People must look at you and think, ‘Wow, Africa!’ Go big.”

At the launch event, Anlia stunned in a short pink dress featuring pleated detail and mixed Shweshwe fabrics, a nod to the fusion of modern and traditional South African elements designed by Anel Botha.

When asked about her outfit for the big day, she hinted at working with celebrated designer Anel Botha.

Anel Botha is renowned for designing showstopping gowns for Miss South Africa winners, including current Miss SA Mia le Roux, Mzansi’s own former Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow, and TV personalities like Minnie Dlamini.

Anlia’s previous collaborations with Botha, including her gorgeous wedding gown, have been widely admired, so expectations are high for her Durban July ensemble.

Anlia’s Top Beauty Tips for the Day

Want to stand out at the Hollywood Bets Durban July?

Anlia shares her must-have beauty tips to keep you looking fabulous all day:

Lipstick – A bold lip can elevate any look.

Perfume – It makes you feel good all day.

Sunglasses – The perfect accessory for a stylish edge.

Comfort is key – No matter what you wear, confidence is the best outfit!

Why you can’t miss the Durban July

Anlia encourages everyone to participate in the Hollywoodbets Durban July experience, highlighting the electrifying atmosphere and the perfect blend of horse racing and high fashion.

Hollywoodbets goes all out. It’s a fun-filled day, and the vibe is great, she added.