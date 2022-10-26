 Pics: Halloween costume ideas for 2022

Lethabo Malatsi

What started as people getting dressed in costumes and carrying lit bonfires to ward off spirits, Halloween has turned into a fashion statement for some.

And with Halloween just around the corner, the pressure of getting the best costume creeps in and as years go by netizens and public figures constantly up their fashion game.

In the motherland, our very own South African media personality Ayanda Thebethe and influencer Lee Khuzwayo were seen taking part in this Western tradition. Ayanda was dressed as the American socialite Kim Kardashian and Lee simply went with the “Playboy bunny” look.

It seems more people are taking interest in the spooky season, with people decorating their homes too to fit the festival.

You have probably never participated in any Halloween activities or even “tricked or treated” in your life and if you are attending a Halloween party this year and wondering who you can dress up as; well, here are a few looks that might fit your style.

Whether you are trying to channel your inner Megan Thee Stallion, Beyonce’s Renaissance era, or the controversial American rapper Kanye West, we have a costume idea for you.

Don’t rule out your favourite Marvel superhero or villain. Also, judging by the amount of films released this year such as Stranger Things, Don’t Worry Darling and The Woman King, amongst others, it won’t be a surprise if many like-minded individuals rock up with similar looks.

Halloween costume ideas for women

Megan Thee Stallion has been trending lately following her Saturday Night Live (SNL) show, with people praising her looks. In one of the looks that people loved, she was seen wearing a red mermaid gown during her Anxiety performance. South African actress Thuso Mbedu, in a recently released film Woman is King, stars as Nawi and if you want to flaunt your African flair then this costume idea might be ideal. In the spirit of Halloween, a costume idea or style such as the character from Jennifer’s Body becomes possessed and turns into a succubus after she is sacrificed to Satan is fitting for the festival. Wanda Maximoff or the Scarlett witch in Doctor Strange and The Multiverse of Madness.

Megan Thee Stallion. Picture: Instagram

Jennifer’s body

Halloween costume ideas for men

Starting off with the viral meme that circulated social media, rocking up as the dusty guy in the car from Twitter would probably make you stand out, however, it might not be a hit with the ladies. With Kanye West being a hot topic lately, incorporating a few of his recent looks could be an idea – maybe the outfit he wore on “Drink Champs” or even when he walked the runway at the Balenciaga Paris Fashion Week show. The Rock as Black Adam. Deadpool.

Kanye West. Picture: Twitter

