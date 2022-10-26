David Tlale becomes a Doctor of Arts and Design

Kaunda Selisho

Celebrated South African designer David Tlale is now a doctorate holder after he was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate by the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT).

He shared the achievement with his social media followers, stating that he was humbled to have been honoured in this way.

“I am humbled to be conferred by @tut_official2 with the Honorary Doctorate in Arts and Design. Much appreciation and love.”

He also dedicated the honour to his beloved mother who has, over the years, served as a great source of inspiration for the designer.

“I dedicate this Doctorate degree to my Mom Joyce’ my family, friends, the media and my beautiful country South Africa. To my team thank you… God your grace is sufficient for me.”

Celebrity friends such as Norma Mngoma, Basetsana Kumalo, Vusi Nova, Minnie Dlamini and Unathi Nkayi all congratulated him on the achievement.

In fact, Unathi recently expressed her wish to pursue her own doctorate.

TUT honours icons

According to a report by Sowetan, David Tlale was honoured alongside renowned Ndebele artist Dr Esther Mahlangu and musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka.

Dr Mahlangu also took to Instagram to mark the moment, stating that this was the third Honorary Doctorate she has received in her lifetime.

Her other two doctorates are from the University of Johannesburg (UJ) and Durban University of Technology (DUT).

Africa Fashion International also congratulated Tlale on the milestone with a 360 video of him holding his degree.

“Congratulations to an icon living! A true inspiration to the African fashion industry and for all creatives across our continent. You are living proof that no matter where you come from or what your circumstances are, if you are willing to work hard and invest in yourself, you can achieve anything!

“Ra go lebogisa Dr @davidtlale, congratulations on your Honorary Doctorate for services to fashion.”

READ NEXT: Fundiswa: Unathi explains her second name and works her way towards her Doctorate