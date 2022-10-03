How to style your favourite summer dresses

Lethabo Malatsi

With the hot season well underway having a signature look to match the skin freedom and breezy air mood is key and what is summer without a perfect summer dress to beat the heat.

You can achieve a fashionable look with just minimal clothing items whether you pull a sun dress, slip dress or even a one-shoulder dress from your closet, and that’s what the hot season is about.

Also, how you style the look is the cherry on top and accessories help bring the look together.

According to fashion experts, a slinky mini dress, cut-out midi dress, halter neck bodycon dress, amongst other dress styles, are perfect for the summer season.

Corset dress

Throughout the past summers, there had been a proliferation of corset dresses and this type of dress, dating back to the 1500s and 1600s, helps accentuate the female figure and outline the waist.

The modified sun dress is often worn as a picnic dress.

Depending on the occasion, a corset dress is easy to style; you can simply add lace gloves or even a colour breaker mini handbag.

Strappy dress

To go with the summer breeze, a strappy dress is a perfect call for summer, including a slip dress or a slinky dress.

This mini strappy dress by Misguided can be paired with an Aura square toe heel or a Charlotte square toe heel from Superbalist.

Cut-out midi dress

As fast fashion evolves and what was seen as a fashion fad gets redefined into a fashion piece to fit the trend, and the fashion industry has seen that with cut-out dresses.

Whether a mini or midi style, a signature cut-out dress cannot be ruled out for the season.

This perfect summer dress can be worn with platform sandals and a head-scarf.

One-shoulder dress

A fitted one-shoulder dress that is a great choice for summer, and can be a great staple for a day time occasion and for a night outing.

