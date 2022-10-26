Beat the ‘ugly’: Tips to deal with common summer skin conditions

Xanet Scheepers

Not everyone has glowing tanned skin in summer, many struggle with skin problems such as heat rashes, acne and sunburn when temperatures start rising. That being said, you’ll be relieved to know that you don’t have to hide away under the aircon for the next couple of months to get your skin to play along with the heat.

Common summer skin conditions

If your skin goes haywire at the first drop of perspiration rolling down your forehead, chances are that you hate the warmer weather.

You can fall back in love with summer and still have a smooth, beautiful complexion as there are a couple of steps you can take to combat common summer skin conditions.

ALSO SEE: Try a grape cleanse for a natural way to detox

Acne

If you have acne-prone skin, avoiding sweating is probably at the top of your priority list. Breakouts happen when sweat mixes with bacteria and oils on your skin, which then clogs your pores. The American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD) recommends using non- comedogenic products or oil-free products on your face, neck, back and chest.

Infected hair follicles (ingrown hairs)

When your follicles get infected, you develop something called folliculitis. It looks like pimples but they can be a little itchier and tender. No one wants a back, legs or chest covered in ‘pimples’ when hitting the beach or chilling poolside, so make sure that you change and shower immediately after a workout. Wear light-weight loose fitting clothes when it’s hot and humid and avoid hot tubs and jacuzzies. According to the AAD, these bodies of water can cause folliculitis if acid and chorine levels are not properly controlled.

Heat rash

There’s nothing that sends you rushing to put on your turtle neck like an unsightly red heat rash. ADD explains that a heat rash is caused by blocked sweat glands. The tiny, itchy bumps can sometimes burst and release sweat as well, which can be uncomfortable.

They suggest wearing light-weight loose-fitting clothes made from cotton when temperatures are very hot and to exercise during the coolest parts of the days if you enjoy being outdoors. Alternatively, you can exercise indoors where there is air conditioning or a fan to keep you cool.