Ntuthuzelo Vanara appointed acting head of IDAC amid anti-corruption drive

Vanara takes over the reins at Idac after the resignation of Andrea Johnson.

Parliament’s Justice Committee has hailed the appointment of seasoned legal professional Advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara as Acting Head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), describing it as a pivotal step in strengthening South Africa’s fight against corruption and institutional decay.

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, in consultation with the National Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Andy Mothibi, announced Vanara’s appointment this week.

Acting

He will serve as Acting Head of IDAC until a permanent appointment is made, following Advocate Andrea Johnson’s resignation.

“Advocate Vanara takes over the reins at IDAC after the resignation of Advocate Andrea Johnson,” Minister Kubayi said.

Career

Vanara brings more than 25 years of experience across Parliament, state institutions, and highly regulated environments.

He previously served as Group Executive: Legal, Governance and Regulatory at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), and held senior leadership positions in Parliament and various governance structures.

Vanara holds a B. Proc from Vista University, as well as LLB and LLM degrees from the University of the Free State.

Currently Chief Legal Counsel at the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), Vanara provides strategic leadership in civil litigation, asset recovery, corporate legal services, and compliance management.

He will join IDAC on a secondment basis and assume his new responsibilities with immediate effect.

‘Critical time’

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development, Xola Nqola, welcomed the appointment, commending Vanara’s track record as an evidence leader in high-profile parliamentary inquiries.

“We note the work and commitment of Adv Vanara’s experience as an evidence leader in significant parliamentary inquiries, including the inquiry into the fitness of the SABC Board and the Eskom inquiry into state capture and maladministration. His unwavering ethics in the face of pressure during these matters are commendable,” said Nqola.

Nqola added that the appointment comes at a critical time for South Africa’s criminal justice system.

“The work of the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee investigating allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, together with the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which has since led to the resignation of Adv Andrea Johnson, has brought serious concerns about corruption, criminal networks, governance and institutional weaknesses into sharp focus.”

Renewal

Justice Committee spokesperson Rajaa Azzakani emphasised that IDAC must play a central role in institutional renewal.

“South Africa cannot afford for serious allegations to be investigated and recommendations made without decisive action to strengthen law-enforcement and criminal justice institutions. IDAC has an important role to play in this renewal.

“It must be an effective, independent and credible institution, capable of investigating serious corruption and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable,” Azzakani said.

Monitor

The Committee confirmed it will closely monitor Vanara’s progress as part of its oversight responsibilities.

“We will pay particular attention to its capacity to pursue complex corruption investigations, strengthen cooperation with other criminal justice institutions and deliver tangible outcomes,” Azzakani added.

While welcoming the acting appointment, the Committee stressed that the process to appoint a permanent head must be transparent, credible, and based on merit.