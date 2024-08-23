Fashion And Beauty

International Miss South Africa to crown 6 new queens in September

The winners will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the USA amongst other thing.

International Miss South Africa

The International Miss South Africa 2024 crowning is scheduled to take place in Midrand, on 28 September. Picture: iStock

The International Miss South Africa organisation is preparing to crown six new queens next month.

The highly anticipated event is scheduled to take place at Vodaworld, Midrand, on 28 September.

The winners will jet off to the United States to represent South Africa at the International Miss competitions, where Olwethu Mhlongo was crowned Miss International Pre-Teen in June this year.

Launched in 2023, the International Miss South Africa pageant aims to empower young women through personal development, education, and community engagement.

The pageant features six age categories: Princess (ages 4-6), Junior Pre-Teen (ages 7-9), Pre-Teen (ages 10-12), Junior Teen (ages 13-15), Teen (ages 16-19), and Miss (ages 20-25).

Prizes and gifts

Speaking to The Citizen, Director of International Miss South Africa Zinhle Thupana said the winners are going to walk away with beautiful prices, including gifts.

“They will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the USA, covering flights and accommodation for the duration of the competition, which typically lasts about two weeks.

“In addition, they will be awarded various other prizes, primarily in the form of gifts rather than cash.”

Promoting self-care and environmental awareness

This year, the pageant will also focus on self-care, mental health, and environmental protection.

Expressing her enthusiasm about the initiative, Thupana said: “I am incredibly excited to embark on this journey of empowering young women through International Miss South Africa.

“This platform is more than just a beauty pageant; it serves as a catalyst for personal growth, leadership development, and making a positive impact on our communities.

“We are dedicated to nurturing the potential of every young woman who participates, equipping them with the tools to become confident, compassionate, and environmentally conscious leaders of tomorrow.”

