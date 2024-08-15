A look at Mia le Roux’s new life following Miss SA 2024 victory [PICS]

Mia was crowned Miss SA 2024 on Saturday, 10 August 2024.

Miss South Africa 2024 Mia le Roux is boldly stepping into a new chapter of her life as a queen.

As the first differently-abled beauty queen to achieve this title, Mia’s victory has brought with it a host of new opportunities and responsibilities.

Following her historic win, Le Roux has already received the keys to her new home and car.

Mia’s new set of wheels

The newly crowned Miss South Africa has received the keys to the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé, which she will be driving for the next 12 months of her reign.

“I am so excited and I am going to have all the fun in the world with this magnificent car. I am so thankful that it is such a safe vehicle with so many in-built safety features, and I know I will have so much fun driving it this year.

“It is truly special to me because my oupa (grandfather) was a Mercedes man, and I am now driving a Mercedes, so it is really a beautiful full-circle moment,” she said in a statement.

New home

Earlier this week, Mia moved into her new home, a serviced apartment at Brookfield at Royal in Kensington, developed by Tricolt.

The apartment comes fully furnished with stunning homeware and accessories from Woolworths Home, as well as beautiful furniture by Schönn.

Mia was crowned Miss SA 2024 at the 66th Miss South Africa pageant finale held at SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria on Saturday, 10 August.

In her acceptance speech, she mentioned that when she was young, she did not think that someone like her could become Miss South Africa.

She added: “It is extremely powerful what this could mean to other little girls—that even if you have something that makes you different, you can still achieve your dreams with determination and hard work.

“At the tender age of two, I was blessed by my community with the gift of a cochlear implant. Family, friends, and strangers rallied to raise funds for this operation—a life-changing opportunity that allowed me to hear. It was also the start of a long journey to listen to sound and connect with the world through speech, a journey that has also taught me to never give up.”

