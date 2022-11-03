Mrs Morule: Khuli Chana and Lamiez celebrate three-year anniversary

Sandisiwe Mbhele

One of the country’s most beloved couples, musicians Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana (real name Khulane Morule) celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary.

Having tied the knot in late 2019, the couple has graced covers, helped each other in their careers, and have shown how relationships in the entertainment industry can work.

Khuli Chana and Lamiez third year anniversary

Khuli and Lamiez shared videos and pictures of their intimate anniversary dinner at a double-story mansion with friends and family on Wednesday evening.

The couple shared videos and pictures of their celebration on Instagram. Khuli shared a video of Lamiez officially changing her name to Lamiez Holworthy-Morule on her Instagram account.

Friends and fans wished them a happy anniversary. With an intimate table for friends and family, balloon decorations and a customised two-tiered cake, Khuli and Lamiez were beaming in their videos.

Lamiez was dolled up whilst her husband looked causal in a burnt yellow t-shirt, with black pants and his wife wore what appeared to be a brown slip dress.

Sharing after the dinner, Lamiez said she was exhausted.

“02.50am and as exhausted as I am, I’m too overwhelmed to sleep. Today was so special. So perfect. We’ve cultivated a really good circle of friends and family BUT I really miss my dad.

“Nne go short’s yena fela. Now see my mom? Cream of the crop.”

Body positivity

Always about uplifting others and body positivity, the DJ was sent a direct message from a fan, asking how she stays comfortable in her skin.

Lamiez wrote: “So I had a 20-year-old lady text and say, ‘I am 20 years old and thick AF with zero confidence – how do you do it?!”

“And my response was; ‘I’m 30 with big legs, big thighs, cellulite, stretch marks, scars and hyperpigmentation with A LOT of confidence and here’s why. I don’t subscribe to society’s ideologies on what ‘perfect’ is. I am a real woman with real imperfections and still, I think I am perfect just the way I am.

I’ll be damned if I let social media and society mess with my head and my heart. Little girl, YOU are enough.”

