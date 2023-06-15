‘Stop acting like ya’all haven’t seen my ladies’: Pearl Thusi responds to raunchy outfit backlash

By Lineo Lesemane

Social media users, including celebrities like the former Real Housewives of Durban (RHODurban) star Kgomotso Ndungane, have called Pearl Thusi out after her raunchy outfit picture made rounds on social media.

Kgomotso expressed her disappointment with Pearl, saying she does not mind being dragged for sharing her opinion.

“It would be amiss of me not to publicly have a view about Pearl Thusi’s tits out pics which she has circulated on her socials, and I am happy to be dragged and unpopular for my opinion, but I will not be mum about it and encourage a mother of two on those vibes (whom I love so much, by the way).

“I am disappointed. PS: These are my views, and if you want to argue, please ask yourself if your mother has ever paraded the streets tits out. How would you feel as a child/teen about it? If the answer is yes and you feel good, please go argue with her.”

Pearl has since taken to her Instagram stories to react to the backlash. She said there is nothing new about people seeing her breasts, citing her films and magazine shoot.

“Also, y’all need to stop acting like y’all ain’t see my ladies in my movies already. Nothing new happening here. I even did the Marie Claire naked what what twice,” she wrote.

ALSO READ: ‘Cheapening of the female body’: Pearl Thusi’s outfit leaves social media split [Watch]

‘Pearl must dress however she wishes, within legal requirements’

Another netizen who had a mouthful to say about Pearl’s outfit is podcaster Penuel The Black Pen.

He said he personally does not approve and believes it is a bad example for young impressionable girls.

“I don’t think it’s liberating… I think it promotes the cheapening of the female body, in the eyes of most men. Pearl has done really well for her career, but I don’t approve of her current shenanigans,” he said.

He added that it is important for people to share their thoughts on this, otherwise, the assumption will be that they all approve.

“We’re not yet mentally liberated to be nude like this… most men see this as fishing for pervert attention, & a desperate desire to trend by any means. With that said, again, Pearl can dress however she wishes,” he concluded.

This is Pearl Thusi's body. She has agency & must dress however she wishes, within legal requirements.



But I personally don't approve of this. I think it's a bad example for young impressionable kids/girls. I don't think it's liberating… I think it promotes the cheapening of… pic.twitter.com/Z0l8XTy40x— Penuel The Black Pen (@GodPenuel) June 12, 2023

NOW READ: ‘Shaka iLembe’: Lead actor Lemogang Tsipa not bothered by online hate