PICS: Fashion – The evolution of Nomzamo Mbatha

By Thami Kwazi

South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha (Nxumalo) plays Queen Nandi, the mother of the most celebrated Zulu King, Shaka Zulu, on Mzansi Magic show Shaka Ilembe. The first episode aired on 18 June.

Mbatha also takes up the position of executive producer on the show.

Mbatha has come a long way from her days on Mzansi Magic’s now-defunct telenovela, Isibabya. Her current list of movies includes the international movie Assassins, where she plays alongside Bruce Willis, to the local production Tell Me Sweet Something.

Sporty

The Coming to America 2 actress is the local face of the sportswear brand Puma. Mbatha is dressed in a logo brand tracksuit and a black crop top with Puma branding on the bra belt. Finishing off a very subtle yet sporty style with white Puma sneakers and curly deep-wave tresses.

Heroine

Mbatha, a known humanitarian, reminds us that despite her international accolades, including being a Cotton on Foundation Ambassador, one of her causes is to advocate for local marginalised communities and help the youth gain greater access to education.

Skincare ambassador

She’s never been about having tons of makeup and keeping her skin dewy and fresh; she is after all also the face of the skincare brand Neutrogena South Africa.

Master of ceremonies

Stepping onto the stage at the Zambian Power Summit as part of her many jobs, this time a master of ceremonies – Mbatha wears an African print baby doll dress with Blue sued Christain Louboutins, serving leg all day.

The lime and black ensemble is slightly high and low at the back. With her hair – she wears shoulder-length box braids and beads towards the end.

Her majesty

Mbatha’s performance has been lauded as brilliant on the first episode of Shaka Ilembe that aired this week.

But that’s not the only part driving audiences crazy, her toned and conditioned body is driving South Africans wild.

Twitter was ablaze after the debut of the first episode with viewers and Tweeps raving about her amazing physic.

God blessed Nomzamo Mbatha with a perfect body shuuu #ShakaiLembeMzansi— Thembelihle (@missTJ_m) June 19, 2023

Nomzamo Mbatha got that body tho🙆🏽‍♂️🙆🏽‍♂️🙆🏽‍♂️



Shaka Ilembe— Josh_Sbren🇧🇼 (@JoshZaytov) June 19, 2023

Also Nomzamo Mbatha's body… perfection… 🔥🔥🔥— BridgetteL (@LetssBridge) June 18, 2023

At the show’s premiere, the United Nations Refugee Agency global ambassador wore a cream dress with leaf-shaped jewellery around her breasts and a headpiece shaped like traditional Zulu hair made from hair extensions.

Her earrings matched the neck and breast piece making it appear like a bed of leaves, adding to the natural touch and theme of the show, which is an emphasis on African culture.