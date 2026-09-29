MaXhosa puts South Africa on the Paris fashion map

South African brand MaXhosa Africa lit up the first day of Paris Women's Fashion Week on Monday with a debut collection featuring vibrant knitwear celebrating African crafts and unity.

MaXhosa founder Laduma Ngxokolo sent out 54 looks for his first appearance on the Paris Fashion Week calendar, including one that highlighted the recent re-scaling of his continent on the UN’s official map.

“I feel honoured to be represented. I’ve been fighting to sit at the table for 16 years now,” Ngxokolo, 39, told AFP of his invitation to the world’s most prestigious fashion calendar.

The idea of his Spring-Summer 2027 collection was to celebrate unity among African people, with one wool dress featuring knitted tassels emblazoned with the names of the continent’s countries.

Another black-and-grey outfit had a huge outline of Africa at the front, with other areas of the world on the back and sleeves, in a nod to a recent resizing of the United Nations’ official map to better reflect the true size of the landmass.

“We appointed ourselves to be one of the forerunners that showcases the African continent to the world,” Johannesburg-based Ngxokolo said with a smile.

The catwalk show at the South African ambassador’s residence featured a live performance by Afro-soul singer Sjava, with eyewear and accessories made from upcycled waste by Kenyan artist Cyrus Kabiru.

After founding MaXhosa Africa in 2010, the name references the Xhosa people of South Africa – the group now employs around 300 people, runs eight stores, and produces all its knitwear at two factories in Johannesburg and East London.

It counts Michelle Obama and Beyonce as fans.

“I grew up looking at inspiration such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and various other established brands,” Ngxokolo told reporters backstage. “But there’s no brand that is known to be proudly ‘made in Africa’.

“90% of our products are produced in-house.”

Rare honour

Very few other African designers have been given spots on the Paris Fashion Week calendar, which France’s Haute Couture and Fashion Federation (FHCM) decides.

The federation has been gradually working to diversify its roster of brands, inviting global up-and-coming labels to join the French industry behemoths such as Saint Laurent, Christian Dior or Chanel.

Cameroonian designer Imane Ayissi made history in January 2020 when he became the first sub-Saharan African designer on the official Haute Couture calendar.

Other American or European designers of African heritage have featured prominently, including the late Virgil Abloh, who headed Louis Vuitton menswear, Olivier Rousteing, the former Balmain designer, or Emeric Tchatchoua behind Paris brand 3.Paradis.

“We feel that we are still under-represented as the African continent, and more platforms can be done (offered),” Ngxokolo told AFP. “But, on the flip side, we need to take this fashion business thing seriously as well.

“I am for professionalism. I am for good quality standards. I am for high standards in everything that we touch,” he added.

Changes ahead

A total of 67 catwalk shows for 2027 Spring-Summer have been planned for this Women’s Fashion Week, with dozens of other brands set to show their designs in private viewings and events around the French capital.

Industry big beasts Christian Dior and Saint Laurent will send their new collections out on Tuesday.

It could be a last show for Saint Laurent’s Belgian designer Anthony Vaccarello, who has been the driving force behind the brand’s success for the past decade but is reportedly heading for the exit.

If his departure is confirmed, he is unlikely to be the only creative director heading for the chop as label owners and chief executives look to revive their fortunes in a tough commercial environment for luxury brands.

At Balenciaga, Italian designer Pierpaolo Piccioli is reportedly in the sights of parent company Kering after failing to maintain the sales levels set by his predecessor, Demna, according to specialist blog Miss Tweed.

At Chloe, artistic director Chemena Kamali, in the job since 2023, is also being pushed out over a lack of profitability, according to investigative outlet Glitz.

Other shows on Monday included ones by Canadian trendsetters Matieres Fecales, Julie Kegels, Weinsanto, and Hodakova.