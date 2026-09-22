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Converse sorry for sneaker ad that evoked KKK imagery

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

22 September 2026

12:52 pm

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Converse has withdrawn a recent ad featuring Asian artist Karina and issued a public apology after the ad drew KKK associations.

Converse sorry for sneaker ad that evoked KKK imagery

Converse has had to withdraw a photograph and issue a public apology after an ad featuring Asian artist Karina sparked a major controversy on social media. Picture: Screenshot, @herqles_es

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American sneaker company Converse has apologized for a social media advert it removed after users said it evoked Ku Klux Klan and lynching imagery.

The advert, posted to the company’s Instagram, showed K-pop singer Karina wearing a white skirt and holding a pair of black sneakers by her side.

Some on social media said that a white triangular image created by lighting on the skirt looked like a KKK hood, and likened the dangling shoes to an image of a lynching.

Converse said in a statement sent to US media outlets in recent days: “We’re sorry. We understand why this image is deeply upsetting and recognize that we got this wrong.

“This should not have happened and we will do better,” the statement said.

The company added that it had removed the advert from its channels and was working to remove it everywhere it appeared.

The photo was part of a campaign promoting Converse’s Chuck 70 X sneaker, launched internationally on August 27.

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