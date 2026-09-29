Harold James spills his best makeup secrets after sold-out South African masterclass

Harold James taught his beauty tips to South African enthusiats.

Harold James dazzles South Africa with his global makeup artistry, enchanting a sold-out crowd at the L’Oréal Paris Masterclass.

Beauty enthusiasts from across South Africa flocked to the sold-out L’Oréal Paris Masterclass, eager to unlock the secrets of flawless, radiant makeup from international artist Harold James.

South Africa’s biggest Masterclass brought beauty enthusiasts together for an immersive experience that put professional makeup techniques directly into their hands. Held at Kyalami racecourse, the venue was packed with makeup lovers, both new and experienced, eager to learn tips and tricks from the best.

James has touched many a Hollywood face, the likes of Angelina Jolie, Eva Longoria, Viola Davis, supermodel Bella Hadid,and many more. He’s a regular at the Met Gala and even advises on how to do makeup from day to night.

With media personality Bonang Matheba hosting and actress Amaqamata serving as the makeup muse, the event combined celebrity glamour with practical beauty education, allowing attendees to learn from one of the international beauty industry’s most recognisable artists.

Picture: Supplied

Rather than simply watching James create a flawless look, participants were invited to do their own makeup throughout the session.

Armed with their brushes and products, guests followed along as James demonstrated techniques, shared tips, and moved around the room to personally assist participants.

The result was less a traditional beauty demonstration and more a hands-on masterclass, allowing South African makeup lovers to practise what they were learning immediately.

For James, whose international career has included working with stars such as Simone Ashley, Jane Fonda, and Andie MacDowell, makeup is about far more than following trends.

The self-taught French Guiana-born artist believes beauty should celebrate individuality and make people feel more confident in their own skin.

His first rule? Prepare the skin

James’ advice starts before foundation.

For anyone hoping to recreate a professional finish at home, he stresses the importance of hydrating and moisturising before applying makeup.

Foundation should then be applied gradually rather than in one heavy layer.

His preferred technique is to use thin layers, building coverage only where it is needed. This creates the polished complexion associated with red-carpet makeup without making the skin look overly heavy.

The glow factor

Radiant skin is another key part of James’ signature approach.

He has previously singled out L’Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion as a favourite for creating luminosity on the face, shoulders and décolletage. But glow is only half the equation. James also recommends setting makeup properly so the finish stays fresh longer.

Makeup is personal

Perhaps the most important lesson James brought to South Africa was that there is no single definition of beauty. Before creating a look, he considers how the woman feels, her personality, and what she wants her makeup to communicate.

His philosophy is simple: makeup should enhance individuality, not erase it.

That message resonated throughout the sold-out South African Masterclass, where attendees were given something more valuable than a finished beauty look: the confidence and techniques to recreate it themselves.