Tyla turns heads at 2026 VMAs in daring snakeskin look [PICS]

The South African star stood out at the VMAs in a bold blue snakeskin outfit.

Tyla made a big impression on the red carpet with a striking snakeskin outfit

All eyes were on her at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, where the South African pop star brought her signature fashion confidence in a daring, head-to-toe snakeskin-inspired look.

Picture Instagram

Tyla Seethal, the Edenvale-raised singer, arrived at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday in a muted blue-grey snakeskin-print bra top paired with a low-rise, knee-length skirt.

Her outfit was made by Nigerian-British designer Mowalola Ogunlesi’s Spring/Summer 2027 ready-to-wear collection.

It was the kind of look that felt Tyla effortlessly. Skin, print and attitude came together without the outfit feeling overly complicated, while the tonal styling gave the striking ensemble a polished finish.

She continued the reptilian theme with a coordinating teal choker, while an aquamarine watch wrapped around her ankle added an unexpected flash of colour.

Her footwear also deserves a moment.

She chose pointed-toe pumps featuring an off-white and grey snakeskin pattern, with the neutral tones offering a subtle contrast against the blue ensemble. The classic heels, finished with thin stiletto heels, brought a more sophisticated edge to an otherwise playful look. With an ‘ anklet’ (ankle bracelet ) made of snake skin, matching her neck choker.

Sparkling stud earrings and rings completed the accessories, while her beauty look kept things sleek. Tyla wore her hair straight, with cornrows incorporated into the style, and added a pink manicure for another small burst of colour; it was sort of an early-2000s homage to the fashion of the time.

Picture: Instagram

The outfit comes as no surprise from a singer who has increasingly made fashion part of her creative identity.

Earlier this year, Tyla turned heads at the Met Gala in a turquoise and crystal Valentino gown created with the fashion house’s creative director Alessandro Michele and stylist Ronnie Hart. She’s also experimented with a lingerie-inspired Valentino minidress and was named a global brand ambassador for Kate Spade New York this year, fronting the label’s fall 2026 campaign.

She’s previously spoken about how fashion evolved from something she enjoyed as a child into another form of artistic expression.

Picture: Instagram

Her fashion moment at the VMAs arrives during an important chapter in her music career, following the July release of her sophomore album, A*Pop.

Tyla has described the project as a celebration of her younger self and the ambitions she carried growing up.

At the VMAs, she was among the presenters, and the ceremony returned to Los Angeles for its first West Coast edition since 2017.

But before the music, awards and performances took centre stage, Tyla had already made her mark.