16-year-old Miss Teen Earth International, Chloé-Jade Christian releases first single

Losing a friend can hurt as much as the loss of a romantic partner. This grief is what drove Chloé-Jade to pen her debut single and it’s giving us all the feels right now.

Could South Africa have their very own Taylor Swift in the making? After listening to Chloé-Jade Christian’s debut single ‘Won’t Turn Back, released on 29 February, we see a bright future in the music industry for the 16-year-old.

While not a romantic break-up song, Won’t Turn Back, still pulls on the heartstrings as Chloé-Jade sings about the end of a friendship, which is just as heartbreaking, if not more.

Speaking about her first single and the challenges she has faced, she says there have been multiple times that people have tried to break her down, adding it’s part of life.

“I overcame the situation by staying true to myself, my morals, and my values because when you stay authentic and truthful, then nobody will be able to stop you from moving forward and closer to your goals.”

The road to Chloé-Jade Christian’s first single

The 16-year-old, who is also the reigning Miss Teen Earth International says her faith played a major role in the process of writing and creating Won’t Turn Back.

“My faith allowed me to find the right words to put my feelings into the song, so that listeners can connect with it in a spiritual or non-spiritual way. Although my faith steered the ship, Won’t Turn Back is for everyone.”

Chloé-Jade worked with producer and renowned songwriter Gino Lee from River Road Records to bring her song to life.

Listening to Won’t Turn Back

Chloé-Jade says listening to her single makes her sad and upset, but also happy at the same time.

“All my memories of the people I wrote it about come to mind but I’m content at the end because I’m better now – I’m happy and comfortable with who I am as a person. Anyone (which is mostly everyone) who has had a friendship end without closure will be able to relate. It’s time to turn the page. Everything happens for a reason.”

“I want to share all my experiences with others,” says the singer, “especially those who don’t realise it yet, but they’re not alone”.

Listen to the song below:

