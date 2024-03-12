PICS: Former Miss SA Melinda Bam celebrates her son’s birthday with a heartfelt tribute

The beauty queen welcomed her first baby last year.

Former Miss South Africa and television presenter Melinda Bam recently marked a significant milestone as she celebrated her son’s first birthday.

In a touching Instagram post, Melinda poured out her heart, describing her son’s first year as nothing short of amazing.

“Your year of firsts came to burst like a light in our insides and blew away the dust of the dead and revealed again the previous glimmer and glitter! Every wonder we have always been grateful for has new life, fragrance, and color since you took your first breath…” she wrote.

Melinda also opened up about the joy of witnessing his baby grow, from his first smile to his first steps and everything in between.

“Our biggest prayer for you is that you will only love the Lord with all your heart, soul, and spirit! That you will always see the world and yourself through God’s eyes and never lose your admiration for the beauty around you. May you always know the grace of a ‘laugh from your belly’ joy and reflect the glory of God’s love everywhere around you!” she added, expressing her hopes for her son’s future.

Melinda on the ups and downs of motherhood

The TV presenter previously opened up about the realities of motherhood, highlighting the transformative power of the experience.

“People seldom talk about the difficulties of motherhood. The glorious thing about motherhood is that you walk into the storm, excited to dance in the rain and eager to catch a glimpse of the sun crest around the clouds,” she shared, reflecting on her journey.

Melinda said she first learnt about motherhood through her upbringing and her sister’s experience.

“I have seen how that profoundly impacted my sister becoming a mom, and at last, I get to experience the transformation of motherhood firsthand as though the Potter’s hands have only now gilded me in gold,” she shared.

