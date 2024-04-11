Bryoni Govender to represent South Africa at Miss Supranational 2024 pageant

The beauty queen also represented Mzansi at the Miss Universe 2023 competition a few months ago.

Miss SA 2023 runner-up, Bryoni Govender, is gearing up to represent South Africa at the 15th edition of Miss Supranational in Nowy Sącz, Poland, on July 6.

The beauty queen said she was excited and honoured to participate in the upcoming Miss Supranational competition.

“I have been working tirelessly to prepare myself both mentally and physically for the competition. These preparations have included intense training sessions to enhance my physical fitness, catwalk, poise, and stage presence.

“I have also been working with top-notch trainers to improve my communication skills and develop a strong and impactful voice,” she added.

Bryoni on lessons learnt at the Miss Universe 2023 competition

Reflecting on her previous international pageantry experience, Bryoni said the Miss Universe competition taught her invaluable lessons.

She represented Mzansi at the Miss Universe 2023 competition a few months ago, where she made it to the Top 20 of the competition and was named one of the Top 10 silver finalists in Miss Universe 2023’s Voice For Change.

“It taught me invaluable lessons about confidence and grace. These platforms demand more than physical beauty; it’s about owning your uniqueness and embracing it. I learnt to stand tall, speak my truth, and carry myself with poise.

“The spotlight can be intimidating, but I realized that authenticity shines brighter than any spotlight. And now, as I step into the international arena once again, I carry with me the lessons learnt,” she said.

Bryoni added that she was grateful for the love and support that she has received since she was named runner-up at the Miss South Africa 2023 pageant.

She added: “Whether I win a crown or not, I’ll continue making South Africa proud. So, here’s to dreams realised, lessons learnt, and the magic of representing my country on a global stage!”

