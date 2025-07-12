Miss South Africa CEO steps down ahead of 2025 crowning

Stephanie's exit comes amid anticipation for the announcement of this year’s Miss South Africa Top 30 contestants.

Miss South Africa’s long-serving CEO, Stephanie Weil, has officially stepped down from her role.

The news comes amid anticipation for the announcement of this year’s Top 30 contestants, which has yet to be revealed despite entries closing in April.

In a statement released this week, the Miss SA Organisation confirmed Weil’s departure and thanked her for her contribution over the years.

“An agreement has been reached that Ms Weil will be leaving the organisation after many years as CEO of Miss South Africa.

“She will remain for as long as necessary to ensure a smooth transition and to serve the best interests of the organisation,” the statement read.

Miss South Africa 2025

In April, the organisation opened entries for the 2025 pageant, also introducing key changes.

Women aged 20 to 32 are now eligible to enter — a shift from the previous rule that limited contestants to those turning 30 during their reign.

In addition, transgender and married women, as well as mothers, are now eligible, and there are no height or weight specifications or requirements.

The announcement was followed by a wave of online entries, with public figures such as actresses Mulisa Mudau and Nirvana Nokwe among those who entered.

Despite the delay in announcing the Top 30, organisers say preparations for the 2025 crowning are progressing well.

“The organisers of the Miss SA contest are making good progress with preparations for the Miss SA contest, which will be a huge success.

“Miss SA is grateful to Stephanie for the work she did whilst she was CEO of the organisation,” the statement concluded.

