Mzansi’s People: The making of a makeup artist

Some people just have that spark – the kind that turns a job into a calling, the kind that sees creativity on a blank canvas.

For makeup artist Sigrid Shaw, that canvas is the human face.

With a career spanning everything from film sets to bridal parties, corporate shoots to conceptual editorials, Shaw has spent years bringing visions to life, one brushstroke at a time.

Her journey into the world of makeup was anything but conventional. “My mom actually said when it was time for me to study something, because I was super academic, maths and biology and all that, she told me to do something fun to start,” she said.

“And then I could do something else later.”

That “something fun” turned into a full-fledged career.

Creating characters

It all started when her mom’s secretary heard a radio advert about a makeup course that included special effects and prosthetics.

“She told me, ‘You can do movie makeup and all that jazz.’ And I thought, that sounds amazing,” Shaw said.

“I love creating characters, making false teeth, going crazy with creativity.” Her mother’s events company gave her the perfect starting point.

“I used to do her face painting,” she said. “I love working with people. Seeing their reactions when you transform them – it’s amazing.”

Her first real industry experience came at Bobbi Brown in retail but, soon, the film world beckoned.

“I got an amazing amount of movie inquiries where I could do prosthetics. I did hand-drawn tattoos on an actor for a horror film – every single day.”

It was before pre-made tattoo transfers were common.

“Back then, you couldn’t just send prints to China and get a tattoo made. You had to do it all by hand. I was terrible at drawing, but somehow, I made it work,” she laughed.

Retail makeup gigs took her to Johannesburg, where she refined her craft, learning the importance of high-quality products.

“You can’t use low-quality makeup on a TV set – it’ll just melt under the lights.”

A business

Eventually, she made the leap into full-time freelancing about a decade ago.

“That’s when I started my business properly. I do everything – body painting, bridal makeup, corporate and conceptual shoots, editorial, even hair styling.

“I love making crazy headpieces and working on big productions. Every day is different.” And “different” is an understatement.

“There’s no such thing as a typical day,” she said.

“One day it’s a corporate shoot, the next it’s a wedding. And somewhere in between, I’m washing hundreds of brushes.”

More than makeup

Shaw also does stunts.

“I train with a company called HDS,” she said. “We do fight scenes, roll down stairs and even gun work. I love shooting – I train with Shield Tactical. It just fits, because as a prosthetic makeup artist, I get to make blood. And making blood is the most fun thing – there’s arterial blood, venous blood. It’s just crazy fun.”

Despite the adventure, weddings still hold a special place in her heart.

“I love my brides. Most of my bookings come through word of mouth. Once I do someone’s makeup, I end up doing all their friends’ weddings, too.”

But there’s always the occasional challenge.

“Since Covid, things have changed. People are more price-sensitive and every now and then you get a random bridezilla.

“But the real stress comes from the groom’s mom. She’s losing her baby boy – emotions run high, and I’m basically a therapist half the time.”

The best part of the job? “It’s the adventure,” Shaw said.

“One day, you’re in a luxury venue doing bridal makeup; the next, you’re in some remote field in the Cape doing makeup for a documentary.”

And the toughest?

“Keeping up with the unpredictability. But I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

