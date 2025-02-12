WhatsApp job groups offer hope to South African job seekers

Local WhatsApp groups provide immediate job postings and support, giving job seekers a unique edge in a competitive employment market.

With nearly a third of the labour force in South Africa unemployed, many are turning to community-driven solutions.

With unemployment officially at 32.1% in the third quarter of last year, traditional methods of job searching like advertisement responses, career expos, recruitment agencies, and even LinkedIn are being supplemented by grassroots initiatives on WhatsApp.

The sustained rise of WhatsApp job groups may prove to be an effective recruitment tool for companies and job seekers alike. There are an estimated 850 of these groups nationally, each with thousands of members.

WhatsApp groups as recruitment tool

“Job groups like these bring opportunities directly to the people,” said Karen Lloyd, an administrator of several WhatsApp and Telegram groups for job seekers in Johannesburg and surrounds.

These groups operate at a local level, connecting people to job listings within and outside of their communities, many times before positions are widely advertised or as the sole platform for recruiting applicants.

“The immediacy is what makes it work,” Lloyd said. “We post jobs as they come in and members can apply straight away.”

ALSO READ: Work and lifestyle goes hand in hand: Game-changing benefits to attract top talent in 2025

The rise of WhatsApp platforms may signal a shift in how recruitment is done, especially in areas where access to technology like laptops or data-heavy job portals is limited. WhatsApp is accessible, familiar, and direct.

Lloyd’s groups alone have over 5 000 members, and she estimated hundreds of jobs have been filled through their postings in the past few years.

There is no charge for the service and admins like Lloyd run it in their spare time.

No charge for service

“This is about actively helping to solve South Africa’s jobs crisis. There are many jobs available, and plenty of job seekers. It’s about connecting people.”

Lloyd said that the model addresses a significant hurdle for many employers and potential staff. It’s about building trust. Social media job swindles and hoodwinking remains a threat to the desperately unemployed.

“We vet the job posts as much as possible to ensure they’re legitimate,” Lloyd said. She has become adept at spotting scams.

ALSO READ: Labour minister signs contracts worth more than R651m to create jobs

“You see ads where people are asked to pay an ‘admin fee’ upfront – those are immediate red flags. If something feels off, I’ll follow up with the poster directly. We’ve flagged and removed frauds before they could do harm.”

Groups across the country also coordinate and share notifications of scams and fraud.

“Everyone shares information, and it has become a multilayered national community with a single-minded purpose,” she said.

Everyone share information about jobs

The system works well for job seekers and employers alike. Local businesses, often without the resources to engage with large recruitment agencies, use these groups to advertise their openings. Meanwhile, job seekers get the benefit of real-time updates and a level of interaction that formal platforms can’t offer.

“This isn’t LinkedIn,” Lloyd said. “It’s direct, community-driven, and accessible to anyone with a phone.”

Lloyd’s engagement with the WhatsApp Group began because she wanted to help. Initially, she was just sharing job postings with friends and family who were struggling to find work. Then, she was invited to become an administrator by the founders, and her role grew from there.

ALSO READ: Mpumalanga government fails to meet 10 000 job creation target

“It’s hectic. I spend hours sourcing jobs, translating Afrikaans listings into English and making sure posts are clear. But it’s worth it when someone messages to say, ‘I got the job.’”

Lloyd said that job seekers must also take responsibility for how they present themselves to potential employers. Her background in corporate management and recruitment has taught her the importance of a polished CV and a strong cover letter.

“I’ve seen CVs as long as novels. No-one is going to read those. Two pages, maximum. And your cover letter needs to grab attention immediately. Employers want to know who you are and why you’re the right fit, not your life story.”

Don’t shun entry-level opportunities

In seeking jobs people must not shun entry-level opportunities. It’s better to be employed than not earn anything, she said.

“Many people are too fussy. They want high salaries and benefits straight away, but you must start somewhere. Being employed shows commitment and makes you more attractive to other employers.”

The sense of community goes beyond job listings. Members share tips, encourage one another and even report with success stories. “A woman who helps elderly people find work messaged me to say she had managed to place five of her members through our group. That kind of feedback keeps me going.”

ALSO READ: Remote Work Visitor Visa: Home Affairs introduces reforms to boost economic growth

But not all feedback is positive. Lloyd occasionally faces backlash from desperate job seekers who feel disheartened.

“Some people private message me, frustrated that they’ve applied for hundreds of jobs and heard nothing back.

“I try to encourage them to keep looking and to refine their approach, improve their CV, tailor their applications, and be persistent.”

The statistics paint a mixed picture. While formal sector employment increased in the last quarter, youth unemployment remains high at 45.5%, and discouraged work-seekers have grown by 5%.

Yet Lloyd believes there are jobs to be found for those willing to put in the effort.

“There’s a lot out there,” she said. “From retail roles to internships, the variety surprises me.”

NOW READ: Premier Ramathuba signs strict job creation agreement with MECs