From software sales to sound healing, one woman’s journey

Pravitha Naidoo’s career took an unexpected turn from tech sales to energy healing, using tuning forks and quantum science for holistic wellness.

Pravitha Naidoo, right, says ‘people come to me thinking it’s some spiritual woo-woo, but they leave understanding it’s just science’. Pictures: Supplied

The pandemic was the world’s great pivot. A defining moment for so many that came with a reassessment of priorities, careers, and even personal beliefs.

Pravitha Naidoo was no different. For her, Covid brought moments of reckoning and enlightenment that changed everything.

This is how Naidoo’s gigs in everything, from software sales through to marketing and recruitment, switched gears. Because when the world shut down, so did her career.

Pandemic shut down Naidoo’s career

“I studied psychology at university, completed my degree, but I never practised,” she says.

“I was always in people-centred roles, even when I was selling software. But when 2020 hit, everything collapsed. I lost my job, my contracts. Pretty much everything,” she says.

With little choice but to rethink everything, she moved back home to Durban.

ALSO READ: These WhatsApp groups are offering hope to SA job seekers

“I thought about going back to psychology, maybe upgrading my degree,” she says. But then she stumbled upon something unexpected, something called energy psychology.

“It wasn’t just about the brain; it was about the entire energy field of a person,” she says. It piqued her curiosity.

“I’d always known about chakras, or energy points, on the human body that ancient wisdom spoke about, but suddenly I was looking at them through a scientific lens.”

Interest in quantum science

Then, too, came an interest in quantum science. She says that she devoured everything from Tesla’s theories to the mysteries of Cern’s Large Hadron Collider. Nikola Tesla was a Serbian-born American inventor, engineer, and futurist.

His contribution to modern technology has been significant and he became known for his contributions to alternating current (AC) electricity, wireless energy transmission and innovations in electromagnetism. His work laid the foundation for modern power systems, radio, and wireless communication.

“When I read that they had discovered what they called the ‘God particle’ in 2012 at Cern, it changed everything for me,” she says.

ALSO READ: You’re royalty in bush kingdom

The “God particle” is a tiny particle that gives everything mass, helping shape the universe and it confirmed to scientists how matter exists.

It sparked an obsession with the intersection of science and spirituality. But, says Naidoo, it wasn’t enough. She needed to see and experience her own tangible evidence.

Naidoo started studying hallucinogens. Ayahuasca is an ancient concoction traditionally used by indigenous Amazonian tribes for spiritual and healing ceremonies.

Naidoo started studying hallucinogens

It contains DMT, a powerful psychedelic compound known for inducing intense visual and introspective experiences. “I wouldn’t do it now, but at the time, I had a specific intention, I wanted answers that weren’t in any books.”

The experience was as moving as she expected. “I had this overwhelming realisation that sound isn’t just something we hear and that it is creation itself,” she says.

It gave her a feeling of the direction she had to segue her life to. It was then that Naidoo became what she called an energy healer. It’s someone who uses energy to impact the physical body.

ALSO READ: Fake it or make it? The moon landing gets a Hollywood twist

She uses the frequencies of tuning forks, the kind that piano tuners use to hit the right notes, for healing the nonphysical body. It’s the outer layer of energy that every person has, also sometimes called an aura.

Naidoo says she sees energy healing not as mysticism, but as precise science.

“It’s quantum mechanics, nothing magical about it. Even Einstein said the future of medicine is frequency medicine. Every culture has a creation story that begins with sound,” she says. “Even in the bible: ‘In the beginning, there was the Word’ – and what is the word? It’s sound, its vibration, it’s frequency.”

Family and friends as guinea pigs

Family and, later, friends were her guinea pigs.

“I started experimenting with sound healing, first on myself, then on my family,” she says. Her biggest breakthrough, she says, was with her mother.

“She had been diabetic for 40 years, on insulin every day. I started working with her using frequency therapy and now she’s off insulin completely,” she says.

ALSO READ: Mr Men Box Set’s A Winner

She then worked to refine her techniques, learning how to combine intention with energy work.

“My brother had chronic pain and I started using tuning forks and energy frequencies on him,” she says. But the impact wasn’t just physical.

“His mindset changed. He started thinking differently, considering starting his own business. Now he has one. That’s no coincidence.”

Pursuit of her own truth spiritual and scientific

For Naidoo, the pursuit of her own truth has been both spiritual and scientific.

“I come from a scientific background, so I need logic. But the more I researched, the more I realised science and spirituality aren’t separate,” she says.

She now consults at a centre called Heavenly Healing in Benoni to clients using energy, psychology, sound therapy, and frequencies.

NOW READ: Fall in love at Selim Kagee’s Valentine’s show