PlusFab celebrates 15 years with launch of plus-size tailored collection

The collection aims to make tailored clothing more accessible to women who wear extended sizes.

South African fashion brand PlusFab is marking its 15th anniversary with the launch of a new suit collection for plus-size women.

Founded by fashion designer and entrepreneur Ouma Tema, the brand was established to offer clothing tailored specifically for fuller-figured women.

The anniversary collection, launched under the theme “The Fit We Were Never Given”, features structured blazers, tailored suits and contemporary designs created for plus-size customers.

Tailoring for plus-size women

Tema said the brand was founded to address the limited fashion options previously available to plus-size women.

“When we started this journey 15 years ago, plus-size women had very few options. Fashion often focused on hiding fuller bodies rather than celebrating them,” she said.

“We built PlusFab because we believed every woman deserves to feel seen, stylish, confident and powerful in the clothes she wears. Fifteen years later, that mission remains unchanged.”

Tema said the collection aims to make tailored clothing more accessible to women who wear extended sizes.

“Tailoring has historically been one of the most exclusive areas of fashion, often unavailable to women above standard sizes,” Tema said.

“This collection changes that. It is about visibility, confidence and ensuring that plus-size women have access to clothing that reflects their ambition, authority and individuality.”