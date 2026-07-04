Durban July 2026: Lerato Kganyago stuns in Gert-Johan Coetzee design (PICS)

The 130th edition of the Hollywoodbets Durban July is taking place at Greyville Racecourse in Durban this Saturday, 4 July, under the theme Country Allure.

The Hollywoodbets Durban July is known as much for its bold fashion as it is for horse racing, with celebrities using the annual event to showcase elaborate designs inspired by the year’s theme.

Among those turning heads this year is media personality Lerato Kganyago, who wore a striking black Gert-Johan Coetzee gown featuring a sculptural metallic corset and cascading beaded fringe, bringing this year’s theme to life.

The 130th edition of the Hollywoodbets Durban July is taking place at Greyville Racecourse in Durban this Saturday, 4 July, under the theme Country Allure.

Speaking to The Citizen about the theme, Kganyago said she was initially surprised by it and spent time researching how she wanted to approach it.

“I was pleasantly surprised by that theme,” she said.

“When I heard of allure, I thought a lot of tassels, leather and texture, but still keeping it very African and maintaining our identity. That’s what I thought.”

She added that the theme also made her think of cowboy hats, although she admitted she is “not a fan” of them.

Lerato Kganyago. Picture: Supplied

For this year’s look, Kganyago once again collaborated with renowned designer Gert-Johan Coetzee, saying he was the natural choice to bring her vision to life.

“The one person that I trust is Gert because he’s such an artist. He literally turns my visions and my thoughts into reality.”

Kganyago said her relationship with Gert has grown beyond that of designer and client.

“We literally have become siblings,” she said.

“We clash like siblings, we fight, we don’t talk for a week and then we’re back again. It shows how genuine the relationship is and the respect that we have for each other.”

She added that Gert understands her style instinctively and continues to push creative boundaries.

“He gets my body. He thinks for me a lot of times and knows what I like, what I don’t like showing and what I like covering. He’s got a fantastic vision and he keeps evolving.”

Lerato Kganyago’s Durban July 2026 look. Pictures: Supplied

Partnership with Mercedes-Benz South Africa

Kganyago is also cruising in style to this year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July following her partnership with Mercedes-Benz South Africa, a collaboration she says felt like a natural fit because of her long-standing relationship with the brand.

“The brand has been in my life from the day I bought my first Mercedes,” she said.

“My entire fleet is literally Mercedes, so when they approached me, a lot of people said it made sense because I live and breathe the brand.”

The partnership also inspired the concept behind her Hollywoodbets Durban July look.

Kganyago said the team wanted to translate a Mercedes-Benz vehicle into the gown.

“With the collaboration that we have with Mercedes, we wanted to bring a car into a dress, into life,” she said.

Unwinding at Durban July

Outside of fashion, Kganyago said she was looking forward to unwinding after a busy few weeks of work commitments and celebrating the creativity showcased at the annual event.

She also described the Hollywoodbets Durban July as an opportunity for artists and public figures to discover emerging designers and potential collaborators.

“This is where we get to shop as talent,” she said.

“We see who’s capable of what and who we’d like to collaborate with.

“Kganyago also highlighted the event’s contribution to Durban’s economy and tourism.

“It’s really important for the economy. Tourism in Durban is coming back full force. In fact, it’s back, and I’m really excited to be part of it.”