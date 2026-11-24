From contemporary art at MASA Medical Spa to Hyrox recovery at Sandton Longevity Lounge, explore how Joburg's wellness spaces are rethinking self-care.

What constitutes a visit to the spa is increasingly open to interpretation. While facials, massages and aesthetic treatments remain staples, some Johannesburg wellness establishments are exploring what it means to look and feel good beyond the treatment room.

Two recent events offered a glimpse into this evolution, with MASA Medical Spa exploring the intersection of beauty and contemporary art, and Sandton Longevity Lounge tapping into the growing conversation around physical recovery, sporting performance and burnout.

Although their approaches differ, both establishments are encouraging a more expansive understanding of wellbeing.

Where beauty meets art

Against the backdrop of its pristine white and cream interiors, MASA Medical Spa recently hosted a First Thursday event themed The Beauty of Beauty, bringing together art, aesthetics and conversation.

Guests were welcomed with drinks and canapés before taking a tour of the facilities, browsing the artworks on display, and booking treatments to experience at a later date.

Dr Lati Maloka Takobung. Picture: Supplied

For MASA founder Dr Lati Maloka Takobung, the evening was an opportunity to bring together two of her passions while challenging conventional perceptions of beauty.

“Tonight is particularly special to me because it brings two things that are so special to me together; beauty and art. At MASA, our work has always been rooted in helping people feel confident, cared for and comfortable in their own beauty,” she said.

“But I’ve always believed that beauty goes far beyond what you see on the outside. MASA is a space where we don’t only celebrate beauty through our medical aesthetics and wellness offering but through creativity and artistic expression.”

The artworks, ranging from striking monochromatic portraits to colourful contemporary pieces, added another dimension to a space ordinarily associated with aesthetic treatments and personal care.

Contemporary art formed part of MASA Medical Spa’s celebration of beauty and creative expression. Picture: Supplied

The exhibition featured works by South African artists Lerato Nkosi, Nwabisa Tlokwana, Naledi Modupe and Bambo Sibiya, bringing together different artistic interpretations of beauty, identity and culture.

Nkosi uses ink and stamps to interrogate female identity and inherited societal expectations, while Tlokwana explores motherhood and sustainability through sculptures made from upcycled materials. Modupi is recognised for her vibrant portraiture celebrating black womanhood, while award-winning printmaker and painter Sibiya explores black identity, cultural heritage and community.

The evening also extended beyond beauty and art, introducing guests to the work of The Rural Box Foundation, an NGO chaired by Dr Maloka Takobung.

Its CEO, Leeko Makoene-Motsuenyane, spoke about the organisation’s work incubating small-scale rural and peri-urban farmers, equipping them with the skills and support needed to become self-sufficient through a demand-driven farming model.

The foundation’s work found its way onto the evening’s menu, with canapés prepared using fresh produce sourced through the organisation.

MASA Medical Spa’s interiors. Picture: Supplied

For prospective visitors, MASA offers an environment in which medical aesthetics, wellness and an appreciation for creativity coexist, making the experience of visiting the spa about more than the treatment itself.

In other art news

Speaking of art, those looking to explore more of Johannesburg’s creative scene can visit The Road Less Travelled, the second annual exhibition of the 2Roads Foundation Artist Residency Programme, which opened at Ten Bompas Hotel in Dunkeld West on Monday, 23 November.

Curated by Kabelo Mofokeng, the exhibition showcases works by Mpendulo Nkabinde, Mzwanele “Rez Inyanzi” Tshishonga, Shandré Lummis-Rabie and Thulani Gankca, alongside featured artists Tlotlo April and Reatile Moalusi.

Working across mediums including sculpture, painting, textiles and photography, the artists explore themes of memory, identity, belonging and indigenous knowledge. The exhibition runs until Wednesday, 25 November 2026, and forms part of the foundation’s efforts to help emerging artists build sustainable careers through mentorship, resources and professional development.

For those heading to Cape Town this festive season, Zeitz MOCAA, in partnership with BMW and the African Film and Media Arts Collective (AFMAC), will present Turning Towards the Sun from 11 December 2026 to 15 August 2027.

Curated by Khanyi Mawhayi, the exhibition brings together six artists and filmmakers from Africa and its diaspora, exploring Pan-African solidarity, identity and cultural expression through the moving image. The exhibition grew out of Ethiopian-American artist Julie Mehretu’s commission to create the 20th BMW Art Car, which will also be on display in the museum’s Atrium Bowl for the duration of the exhibition.

From Hyrox to corporate burnout

Meanwhile, in Morningside, the newly opened Sandton Longevity Lounge is exploring another aspect of wellbeing: recovery.

As demanding fitness disciplines such as Hyrox attract enthusiasts beyond the world of professional sport, conversations about physical performance are increasingly making room for what happens between training sessions.

Sandton Longevity Lounge owner Carwen Gomes believes this principle should extend beyond the sporting arena.

“Healthy is the new beautiful. We all want to live longer, but we want to live better.”

Sandton Longevity Lounge’s flotation therapy pod offers visitors a space to switch off and relax. Picture: Supplied

The concept began about a decade ago, when Gomes started researching recovery options for her son, a competitive swimmer. Her interest in complementary wellness technologies deepened following a traumatic brain injury shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Having encountered different wellness technologies at separate facilities, Gomes wanted to create a space where visitors could explore several options under one roof.

These include flotation therapy, red light therapy, infrared and ozone saunas, ice baths, mild hyperbaric oxygen therapy, pulsed electromagnetic field therapy and Normatec compression.

Visitors can book individual experiences or combine them according to their preferences and wellness objectives.

Gomes stresses, however, that the lounge is a wellness destination rather than a medical facility. Its offerings are intended to support relaxation and recovery, not diagnose or treat medical conditions.

While the facilities may appeal to Hyrox participants and other active individuals looking to complement their training routines, Gomes is equally interested in encouraging busy professionals to make time for rest.

The infrared sauna at Sandton Longevity Lounge in Morningside. Picture: Supplied

“Everyone is trying to be the perfect person in the office and at home, and if you have children, the perfect parent as well,” she explains.

“You are trying to tick all the boxes, but there are only so many hours in a day. We are seeing corporate burnout, where people are constantly pushing themselves without making enough time to recover.”

With the December holidays approaching, it is a particularly timely observation. For many South Africans, the annual festive break has become the designated time to recover from an entire year of exhaustion.

“We recharge our mobile phones every day, sometimes twice a day, but how often do we make time to recharge ourselves?” asks Gomes.