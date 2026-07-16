Romeo Beckham spotted in Team SA colours – designed by Olympic swimmer Calvyn Justus

Romeo Beckham stepped out in green and gold at a Dallas Cowboys game, wearing a custom South African jacket designed by Olympic swimmer Calvyn Justus for Intra.

A recent family moment with the Dallas Cowboys turned into a proud showcase for South African style when Romeo Beckham stepped out in a striking green and gold jacket.

Team South Africa’s official X account quickly highlighted the look with the caption: “We see you Romeo, rocking the green and gold.” What makes the jacket particularly special is its designer and the personal story behind it.

We see you Romeo, rocking the green and gold. 🇿🇦👀 https://t.co/Dj26aUGfsn — Team South Africa (@OfficialTeamRSA) July 15, 2026

A collaboration with deep roots

The jacket is a custom South African national team piece designed by Olympic swimmer Calvyn Justus for Intra, a lifestyle and sportswear brand co-founded by Romeo Beckham and Justin Saul. Justus, who also runs his own Justsus studio/brand, infused the design with personal significance as a multiple-time South African Olympian.

In his own words from the fitting post: “As a kid you dream of putting on your nation’s uniform… it’s a really special feeling to connect my design passion to my life as an athlete, designing a South African jacket for @intra ahead of my 3rd Commonwealth Games.”

The garment features the classic green and gold palette, national emblems, and a modern athletic-lifestyle cut suitable for both performance and everyday wear.

Design inspiration and details

The inspiration draws directly from Justus’s journey: representing South Africa in swimming from a young age, the dream of national colours sparked by the 2004 Olympics, and years of wearing various Team SA tracksuits.

The design bridges elite sportswear with accessible street style-technical yet fashionable, patriotic yet contemporary.

This piece exemplifies how athlete-designers bring authenticity and emotional depth to apparel, turning merchandise into a wearable chapter of personal and national history.

For South African fans, it was an instant point of pride; proof that green and gold travels well and resonates across borders.

South African sports merch and lifestyle brands

Romeo’s Intra jacket sits within a dynamic South African sports-fashion scene that blends official national-team gear with creative, culturally rooted independent brands.

Official and collaborative lines (like this Intra x Justus piece) increasingly involve active athletes as designers, bringing insider credibility and fresh aesthetics to tracksuits, jackets, and leisurewear. Well-known brands like Old School celebrate retro South African sporting heritage with vintage-inspired rugby, cricket and football motifs, while Kasi Flavour infuses kasi energy, vibrant prints, street culture and local slang into bold, energetic designs borrowing from the founders’ own family ties to the beloved sport.

Many believe this moment underscores the power of sports merchandise as a sort of cultural ambassador.