‘You see his faith in the way he treats me’: Anele Zondo opens up about her relationship with L-Tido

The pair first sparked dating rumours after they kissed on L-Tido's podcast.

Rapper and television personality Anele Zondo, also known as Nae the Bae, recently opened up about her relationship with rapper and podcaster L-Tido.

Zondo opened up during an interview on the Engineer Your Life podcast with Lungelo KM.

The pair first sparked dating rumours after they kissed on L-Tido’s podcast. Earlier this month, they appeared together at the Durban July wearing matching outfits, further fuelling speculation about their relationship.

Zondo said she had never felt the need to publicly confirm the relationship because she has always kept her relationships private.

“We posted a picture together, but I guess it was kind of saying something that we have probably been wanting to say forever,” she said of their Durban July photos.

She said they have since focused on building their relationship.

“We have been really putting in the work and getting to know each other and doing the actual relationship work.”

Zondo said she believes it is important to align yourself with people who share your beliefs.

“If there is any advice I can give anyone, it is to align yourself with people who believe in the same thing as you. It just makes life so much easier.”

She described L-Tido as a man of faith.

“You see his faith in the way he carries himself, in his discipline and you see his faith in the way that he treats me and how he treats people around him. There is so much I can say about this guy, but it’s really how he is a man of faith and that we pray together.”

Keeping parts of her life private

The rapper also explained why she has chosen not to reveal the identity of her child’s father.

“That’s the part of my life that I have never been public with. I have never brought my relationship to the forefront as a public figure.”

She said there are aspects of her life she wants to keep private.

“I don’t think I owe anyone to tell them who the father of my child is. As much as I am a public figure, there are still parts of my life that are very private and sacred.”