What began as a simple clarification quickly erupted into a fiery exchange shaking the world of South African pageantry.

Former Miss South Africa and national director Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala has found herself at the heart of an online storm with the X account @missuniverseza after she publicly distanced her organisation from the platform.

The exchange unfolded on 22 November, while South African representative Bajabulile Thela competed at the 75th Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico.

Montjane-Tshabalala said the account was an independent fan and pageant update platform, not an official channel for African Beauty International (ABI). Furthermore, her organisation holds South Africa’s official licences for Miss Universe, Miss World and Miss Supranational. She later deleted her post.

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The account pushed back, saying it had never claimed an association with Montjane-Tshabalala or ABI. It added that it had operated long before her tenure as a licence holder.

However, the response was pointed

The account criticised ABI’s marketing of its titleholders. In addition, it alleged that contestants had been left stranded overseas without return flights after international competitions.

Montjane-Tshabalala challenged the claims, asking the account to identify the contestant and provide evidence. She said ABI had paid for return tickets for all its Miss Universe, Miss World and Miss Supranational delegates. She stated that the organisation had proof of the bookings.

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The account questioned why she had chosen to distance herself from the platform, saying she had known about its social media presence for two years. It also claimed that when ABI was starting, someone acting on her behalf had approached it about buying its Instagram page.

In another post, the account accused the national director of antagonising it because of what it described as her failure to safeguard contestants who had entrusted ABI with their pageant ambitions. In addition, it alleged women had suffered financially, emotionally and mentally under her leadership.

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Allegations not verified

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The account, which had previously apologised to followers, said its criticism was not an attack on its community-building work. Instead, it said this was a response to concerns about contestants’ treatment.

Montjane-Tshabalala thanked South Africans who had supported the representatives, saying clarification should not be interpreted as a personal attack or a lack of gratitude. She added: “Re leboga support ya Lena South Africa.” (We thank you for your support).

The account later wished her well, but reiterated that it had no official affiliation with her or ABI. It said its purpose was to support South African women who love and participate in pageantry. Meanwhile, Thela continues her Miss Universe campaign.