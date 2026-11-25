Barreto became the first mother to win the Miss Universe pageant.

Puerto Rico’s Jennifer Barreto has been crowned Miss Universe 2026, making history as the first mother to win the international beauty pageant.

The 27-year-old secured the title during the 75th edition of the competition, held in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, 24 November 2026.

Barreto competed against 115 contestants from around the world. She takes over from outgoing Miss Universe Fátima Bosch of Mexico.

Her victory also marks Puerto Rico’s sixth Miss Universe title. The country last won the competition in 2006, when Zuleyka Rivera was crowned.

Jennifer Barreto makes history

Barreto’s victory comes three years after Miss Universe changed its eligibility rules in 2023, allowing married women and mothers to compete in the pageant.

The Puerto Rican beauty queen is married and has a seven-year-old daughter, Penélope.

Before entering the pageant, Barreto built a career in psychology, social work and prevention services. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and master’s degrees in psychology and social work.

She has also worked with the United States Department of the Army, supporting military communities through prevention and crisis-response programmes.

Other Miss Universe 2026 finalists

The Dominican Republic’s Melissa Núñez finished as first runner-up, while Venezuela’s Clara Vegas was named second runner-up.

The Philippines’ Bea Millan-Windorski finished in third place, while New Zealand’s Georgia Waddington was named fourth runner-up.

The top 5 finalists were: