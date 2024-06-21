‘Size doesn’t count’: Bok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk launches swimwear brand [VIDEO]

'The Faf effect': Pocket-sized Springbok player Faf de Klerk is making a splash with his cheeky swimwear range. Take a look...

Faf de Klerk poses with the Web Ellis Cup in his Speedo after the Springboks 2019 Rugby World Cup victory. Picture: X/ @RugbyWorldCup and Instagram/ fafster09

Back in 2019, Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk set social media ablaze when he welcomed Prince Harry in the Bok change room after his first Rugby World Cup win in Yokohama with THAT Proudly South African Speedo.

At the time, the blonde dynamo shared that he was actually surprised by the reaction to his “big game undies”.

“There is no massive backstory. I just always play in a South African Speedo when I play for the Springboks,” Faf told SA RugbyMag.

“I didn’t do it intentionally, but the response has been great,” he said. “It’s created a nice vibe and the people are enjoying it. So I’m all for that. It’s all for fun.”

Signature trait: Springbok Faf de Klerk and THAT Speedo

The famous Speedo has become Faf’s signature trait with many Bok supporters latching on to the celebratory trend.

Faf even featured his South African flag briefs in a Budget Insurance advertisement.

Following the Springboks‘ 2023 Rugby World Cup win, the “Fafster” greeted tennis star Roger Federer and even Princess Charlene in his Speedo and continued to make his appearance in his swimming gear during the team’s Trophy Tour.

WATCH: Faf teases his Faffies swimwear range

The 32-year-old rugby player has now taken his famous Speedo to the next level, launching his Faffies swimwear range ahead of the Springboks’ first Test game of the season against Wales on Saturday.

His new venture consists of “100% Faf-approved” swimming briefs for men and boys in the colours of the South African flag or with the Springbok emblem.

Taking to Instagram, Faf made an official announcement on Monday, 16 June.

“Happy Youth Day, South Africa! Yesterday we launched Faffies, and today we are excited to reveal our kids’ swimwear briefs!”

Let’s celebrate our future leaders with Faffies.

When and where can you get your Faffies?

Although the Faffies website is not yet live, previews have revealed four different designs.

The brand’s cheeky slogan – “Size doesn’t matter” – suggests inclusivity across a wide range of sizes.

Those looking to get their hands on some Faffies can do so in July, just in time for the Springbok matches against Ireland!

