David Tlale launches academy to nurture talent in South Africa’s clothing and textile industry

David Tlale says he is concerned with the country's future in the clothing and textile industry

One of the best ways to measure someone’s influence in a particular industry is by how much they’ve inspired or contributed to the generations that follow.

To this effect, one of the country’s leading fashion designers is launching the David Tlale Academy.

“We’re training young people between the ages of 18 and 35. They will be trained in basic pattern making, basic cutting, sewing or garment construction, fabric printing, business management and entrepreneurial skills. This programme will run for an entire year,” Tlale tells The Citizen just hours before the launch on Wednesday.

Tlale established his brand in 2003. Among his notable achievements is winning the Elle New Talent Award that year.

He was also the first South African designer to showcase solo at New York Fashion Week, and the likes of Beyoncé and Naomi Campbell have worn his garments.

However, his proudest achievement is seeing young South African designers, who were once interns at his company, taking the world by storm.

ALSO READ: David Tlale to receive lifetime achievement award at inaugural South Africa Fashion Awards

Tlale nurturing future talent

Tlale says that the programme will be run the way he ran The Intern By David Tlale initiative, which birthed some of the country’s finest designers.

“[It] will complete the entire value chain, where the learners will be working very close to the labourers.

“We will be amplifying it with 10 designers who are qualified or self-taught, to make sure the value chain is complete.”

Some of the names that have previously been part of The Intern by David Tlale include Siphosihle Mahlangu, who is the founder of the now-renowned Masango by Siphosihle, Keletso Moraba of K.Moraba & Collective, and Mmuso Maxwell, owned by designing duo Mmuso Potsane and Maxwell Boko.

In 2022, Mmuso Maxwell won the Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation at the International Woolmark Prize event in London.

“I mean, the list goes on,” he says.

He said interested young people will have to wait for the next cohort intake next year.

“We usually send out call for entries on our Instagram and it will be on the David Tlale Academy website.”

“Also making sure that the legacy of David Tlale grows, but more than anything else, building the clothing and textile industry in South Africa by empowering the youth of today – not the future because we have our future today.”

ALSO READ: Gayton McKenzie accused of not understanding fashion industry after his meeting with Shein

Getting recognition

The official opening of his academy follows other recognitions he received in recent times.

Tlale was a recipient of the lifetime achievement award at the inaugural South Africa Fashion Awards (SAFA) in September, and in November, he received the legends award.

However, he doesn’t see these recognitions as ending the year with a bang, but rather as a continuation of the work he does.

“I believe we’re not even ending the year because the work continues. But I believe we’re closing the year on a beautiful manner…”

“Also, getting the legendary award has been really, really beautiful because our main important aspect is making sure that we are game changers.”

NOW READ: Soweto Fashion Week founder satisfied with this past weekend’s edition of the fashion show