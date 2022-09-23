The ‘sticky method’: A quick and flawless way to cover acne?

ETX Daily Up

Like this time every year, acne is one of the hot topics among teenagers, as well as adults, suffering the knock-on effects of a season of prolonged sun exposure.

Instead of relying on the miracle solutions offered by dermatologists and other beauty professionals, TikTokers seem to have seized upon an infallible technique for covering up breakouts: the ‘sticky method’. In a few simple steps, it promises, according to its converts, to hide acne completely.

Perfect skin does not exist

It may seem unthinkable to the connected generations, who spend their days compulsively scrolling on Instagram, but perfect skin doesn’t really exist. Spots, pimples, blackheads and other imperfections are part of the daily life of the average teenager, and many adults, even if filters might try to make us believe otherwise.

Treatments and natural solutions exist to fight acne, but they aren’t always to everyone’s tastes or requirements.

If you can’t get rid of zits permanently, there are plenty of tricks for hiding the few blemishes that can ruin your life when they appear unexpectedly two hours before a date, a night out or even your wedding. Among them is the ‘sticky method,’ a technique that TikTokers are already hailing as infallible for camouflaging imperfections with just four makeup products.

Made popular by Mikayla Nogueira, a makeup artist and influencer followed by more than 13 million users on TikTok, the technique has already been seen nearly 5 million times in just three weeks. And, there’s no denying that the comments are each more complimentary than the next, with the majority of users having ended up testing and adopting this ‘sticky method,’ despite its not so flattering name.

Serum gives clear skin

To achieve flawless skin, at least in appearance, you have to start by applying a moisturizing serum with a sticky finish. In her video, the makeup expert uses Glow Recipe’s Plum Plump hyaluronic acid serum, but she makes it clear that any similar such serum can do the trick, so long as it leaves a tacky finish.

After letting the product dry, it’s time to move on to the primer, and make sure you choose a product that grips the makeup perfectly, like the makeup artist’s choice – Power Grip Primer from e.l.f. Cosmetics. The objective with these first two steps is to obtain an ultra sticky finish that will allow the concealer to adhere to the skin.

Next, grab a matte concealer and apply it to each imperfection with a brush, without blending it in. It’s then very important – essential, the TikToker says -to let the product dry for at least two to five minutes for the method to work. We even see her using a pocket fan to speed up the process.

Then you just have to apply your usual foundation, and complete your makeup look as you normally would. The trick is done, the pimples seem to have totally disappeared -at least for the rest of the day. Over to you to give it a try.

