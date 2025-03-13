Fashion for tactile people

Uniq is the Checkers answer to fashion retail and once you’ve been in the store and given it a test run, you may become a convert for life.

Coats and jackers are this season’s hottest tickets say retailer Uniq. Picture Supplied

It wasn’t love at first sight. It was love at first touch. And it took more than 18 months of courtship to get there. Window fashion shopping finally got me over the threshold.

Uniq is the Checkers answer to fashion retail and once you’ve been in the store and given it a test run, you may become a convert for life.

It’s a no-hype, basic fashion store that’s exquisitely simple and unpretentious. It’s not cheap, it’s not expensive, it’s somewhere in the comfortable Goldilocks price range and best of all, it doesn’t feel like a grocery store brand extension at all.

The merchandising reminds of what Stuttafords used to look like.

Looks aside, the moment I fell in love with the place is when I touched the fabrics. This is autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR), a soothing and satisfying sensation triggered simply by touch, on shelf.

At the risk of looking like a bit of a naughty, walking around the store and just feeling the fabrics can be very satisfying. Only, it makes you want to buy. And the haul I went home with, despite credit card pain, has been worth it. So far nothing’s lost shape and the stitching is intact.

Manufactured regionally

Good news is that most of the fashion is also made in the SADC backyard. Just like the Foschini Group, operations head Leighe Ogle of Uniq said the company is intent on sourcing as much as possible locally and from our neighbours.

The stores are also already displaying winter stock.

“The barrel-leg shape has become the essential new silhouette,” Ogle said, a move that heads in the opposite direction of the skinnies that seem headed back as womenswear staples.

Knitwear has also flipped this season, he added. Now, taking on a cleaner, more structured appearance.

“Jackets are being reimagined in fresh shapes and interesting fabrics,” Ogle added. “Then there’s plush, brushed fleece garments, again, in pure cotton.”

Colour combinations this season are vibrant and bold.

“Freshness comes from pairing moss green, rust, and cobalt blue,” Ogle said.

Bold but not loud, these colours are underlined by rich neutrals.

Versatility, he said, is key in any wardrobe. Women’s wear features elegant wool-blend long coats and matching knitwear sets.

Men can look forward to diverse knitwear fashion and suede-look chinos.

“There’s substantial knitwear crafted from 100% cotton yarn, and we’ve introduced blends with cashmere,” Ogle said.

“Additionally, heavyweight fleece is returning in varied silhouettes, complemented by an extensive jacket range for warmth and style.”

Also Read: The dark, austere beauty of Goth

Eco-conscious fabrics

Fabrics selected for the new season are all about durability, comfort, and eco-conscious choices, according to Ogle

“We’re particularly excited about Tencel and Modal blends,” he said, adding that softness, breathability, and environmentally friendly production processes add to the appeal.

Luxurious options like 100% wool, wool blends, and merino wool are in the mix, too.

“Customers increasingly seek sustainably sourced garments, and we’re committed to meeting those expectations,” he added.

Puffers are back. But then again, have they ever gone away? Sarona Aura-filled puffers are on Ogle’s winter calendar. “These offer style, warmth, and practicality,” he said.

The kids’ fashion range has also seen a complete refresh.

“We’ve introduced vibrant new prints and colours thoughtfully designed to appeal to both kids and parents,” Ogle added.

“Raincoats and modal-infused fleece stand out for girls,” said Ogle.

He said Modal’s softness and breathability are ideal for active kids. Practicality and style continue to go hand-in-hand for children’s clothing.

Check yourself out

Fashion aside, it’s the service that’s really impressive. A South African first; there are no cashiers. You dump your shopping into a hollow and the till adds it all up in a split second. It is self-service, pay as you leave, Amazon retail style.

Store assistants are freed up to walk the floor and help customers. They do it well and attentively without crowding your personal space.

Now Read: Chill out and go out in Meelbroeke