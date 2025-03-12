Budget speech fashion: Austerity chic or just a style recession?

The 2025 budget speech fashion had some interesting hits and hard misses. Here are some of the best and worst looks from Parliament.

Minister Enoch Godongwan at the media briefing ahead of the national budget speech at Imbizo Media Centre on March 12, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The budget speech provides an overview of the economy of the previous and current years, and also gives budget estimates for the next financial year. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

The rescheduled budget speech wasn’t just about financial cuts — it seemed Parliament also slashed its fashion budget.

From MPs swimming in ill-fitting black suits to others who didn’t even try, the style stakes were dramatically lower than the glitz of the opening of Parliament.

Gone were the bold statements and polished looks; instead, a parade of predictable, uninspired outfits took centre stage.

Best dressed: Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwan ahead of the budget speech on 12 March 2025 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

If there was one saving grace, it was the man of the moment, Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana, who arrived looking every bit the power player in a navy suit, crisp white shirt, and a patterned tie lined with vibrant blue, gold, and magenta.

A matching pocket square tied the look together, but the real star? His Chicago wool fedora, or as it’s known in Mzansi, a “Dobbs.”

This wasn’t just any hat, it closely resembled the Dobbs Randall, complete with two small feathers (one red, one blue), adding just the right amount of flair.

This was a clear fashion winner in a sea of dull tailoring.

The tailoring lesson: Bantu Holomisa

Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Bantu Holomisa

Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Bantu Holomisa showed why fit is everything. His well-cut slate-grey suit, paired with a blue shirt and patterned tie, may have been simple, but the impeccable tailoring made all the difference.

A lesson for many MPs: knowing your blazer size is key to looking put together.

Thoko Didiza’s pop of colour

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza. Picture: X/Newzroom Afrika

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza gave us a breath of fresh air in a room dominated by dark suits and monotony. Her black outfit, brightened up with a colourful shirt, proved that a simple styling trick can elevate a look from forgettable to noticeable.

Keeping it classic: Ramaphosa and the opposition

President Cyril Ramaphosa stuck to his signature formula, navy suit, light blue shirt, and dark blue tie. Safe? Yes. Classic? Always.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the budget speech in Cape Town on 12 March 2025. Picture: GCIS

Opposition leader of Build One South Africa and member of the National Assembly Mmusi Maimane switched things up slightly with a grey suit and purple tie, proving that deep magenta and purple were popular this year.

Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture Gayton McKenzie followed suit (literally) with a dark ensemble and a maroon tie.

Same suit, different day

Deputy President Paul Mashatile. Image: screenshot

Deputy President Paul Mashatile seems to be on autopilot when it comes to dressing — dark suit, bland tie, rinse, repeat.

Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen embraced the concept of sustainable fashion by re-wearing his navy suit, light blue shirt, and navy tie.

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen after the budget speech on 12 March 2025. Picture: X/@Our_DA

Intentional or just a habit? We’ll let you decide.

Fashion flop: Gwede Mantashe

Mantashe’s attempt at blending politics, with style fell flat. His slate-grey suit and light blue shirt were respectable, but the ANC-branded tie clashed with the entire look. Some patterns just aren’t meant to be fashion statements.

EFF and MK: Uniform politics

MK party members wore their usual military uniforms. Image screenshot

As expected, the EFF stuck to their signature red uniforms, while MK party members arrived in military regalia, some accessorising with dark sunglasses, indoors.

Both parties made it clear that they weren’t there for the fashion, but rather to send a political message.

Final verdict?

The 2025 budget speech may have been about numbers, but when it came to fashion, it was more about subtracting than adding.

With a few exceptions (Godongwana’s hat deserves an honorable mention), the event proved that Parliament’s style quotient has dipped.

Perhaps next year, MPs will invest in a little more tailoring and less predictability.