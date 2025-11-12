Zee Nxumalo steals the show in a hassle-belt fashion moment at the Pink Table [PICS]

Silks, tulle and the sweetest shades of pink painted the Joburg sky as the Pink Table experience turned style and sisterhood into an unforgettable affair

Music, fashion, and fizzy fun? Count us in.

The Joburg leg of the Brutal Fruit Pink Table was a full-blown celebration of unapologetic femininity, and every detail shimmered in pink perfection.

From the décor to the outfits, it was clear that this was not just another day party; it was a masterclass in soft glamour with a bold edge.

Silks, tulle, fuchsia, and pops of magenta ruled the scene, while soft sorbets danced in the sunlight, the perfect palette for a day when everyone came to serve looks and live out their main-character moment.

Lovers of the punchy drink came out in droves, clinking glasses and embracing the event’s core theme, celebrating the luxury of self-expression and the joy of feeling safe, seen and stylish.

But if there was one name that had everyone talking, it was singer Zee Nxumalo.

The singer did not just arrive; she made an entrance.

Dressed in a daring, hassle-belt-constructed gown by designer By Waldo, Zee looked like she had stepped straight out of a couture dream.

The architectural design hugged her figure perfectly, fusing structure with sensuality, while her thick, curly tresses cascaded down her back, giving the entire look a high-fashion and fairy-tale finish.

And just when guests thought Zee was there to turn heads on the pink carpet alone, she took to the stage and absolutely owned it.

Performing with a live band, the KwaNxamalala hitmaker brought her signature blend of energy and elegance to the stage, proving she is not only a powerhouse vocalist but also a fashion force to be reckoned with.

Every note, every pose and every glimmer of her couture dress screamed star power.

This wasn’t Zee’s first Pink Table moment.

Earlier this year, she stunned in a light pink ensemble by the same designer.

This weekend, her bold look marked her evolution from rising starlet to full-blown style icon. On stage or on the carpet, Zee’s wardrobe is now essential viewing for South Africa’s fashion lovers.

Presenter Pamela Mthangana added to the glamour, hosting in a mesh pink dress that was flirty and futuristic.

Her charm and witty one-liners kept the crowd entertained between performances and photos.

The atmosphere throughout the day was pure joy, filled with glowing smiles, bursts of laughter, and an endless stream of selfies against pink blooms and branded backdrops.

Guests lounged under soft parasols, catching up with their ‘besties’, and nibbling from a lavish harvest table that was as beautiful as it was delicious.

The event did not just celebrate style; it embodied it.

Each guest brought their own spin to the pink theme with oversized bows, dramatic ruffles, coordinated accessories and statement heels that sparkled in the sunlight.

If the vibe could be bottled, it would smell like floral perfume, taste like strawberry sorbet and sound like Zee’s smooth vocals floating through the air.

ALSO READ: From hip-hop to Idols SA: ProVerb on why he stepped away from the mic

It was more than just a fashion moment; it was a mood and a memory of women who showed up as their brightest and boldest selves.

Zee Nxumalo’s performance might have been the showstopper, but the real magic was seeing how each woman embraced her own version of beauty and confidence.

Here is a gallery of the best guest looks we spotted that stood out: